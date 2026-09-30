Seriously ill patients were denied life-saving ivermectin as a matter of misguided policy. This lawyer had to go to court to overturn hospitals refusing to allow ivermectin to be used. As it turns out - the experience of lawyer Ralph Lorigo dramatically proves just how effective ivermectin was for COVID-19 in the real world hospital setting.

Who would have thought that your rights to choose your preferred treatment would be denied by hospital doctors and administrators in matters of life and death.

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But unsuspecting patients were given remdesivir (aka to nursing staff as “run-death-is-near”) which undoubtedly killed hundreds of thousands.

The world must never forget.

View this lawyers testimony in a 39 second clip HERE

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