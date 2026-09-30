Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Kate's avatar
Kate
Sep 30

All that was really needed was zinc + and ionophore which ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are or ionic zinc quercetin would have worked just as well as ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. Doctors should sue the medical schools. All that money got an education and most have no clue about this information that would save thousands of lives a year. It works for single strand RNA virus and viral pneumonia. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21079686/

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GeoffPainPhD
Sep 30

More about Remdesivir

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/remdesivir-deaths-was-endotoxin-a

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