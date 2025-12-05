We all now know that absolutely everything we were told about COVID-19 and the COVID “vaccines” has been a lie. This is no exaggeration. I mean everything.

I have previously detailed the list of lies. See my Substack of 31 July 2024 CLICK HERE

Among the 61 lies and misinformation/disinformation provided by the health authorities – see my #44 which said:

44. Cheating in clinical trial data management and analysis (eg. counting people who died suddenly and unexpectedly within 2 weeks after injection as “unvaccinated”.

It is impossible to overestimate the gravity of this particular outstanding deception.

This deception was perpetuated by health authorities, clinical experts, drug regulatory agencies, legacy medical journals and the main stream media. You didn’t need to be a PhD qualified pharmacologist to figure this out. In fact, it was just commonsense this was a lie.

While many commentators have drawn attention to this lie since 2021, a recent interview of Dr. Panageis Polykretis (23 min) by John Campbell is particularly instructive and highlights the depth of the deception. CLICK HERE.

Now I wish to be very clear here…….It is absolutely outrageous and unthinkable that anyone with a modicum of scientific knowledge would even dare to suggest that following a vaccine injection, any adverse event (including death) could not be attributed to the vaccine unless the even occurred at least 14-21 days after the injection. Any vaccine induced adverse event in all probability is independent of when an immune response occurs. This is a cheap trick and totally unconscionable.

As I have said previously, the Australian TGA state that only 14 deaths are attributable to the Covid “vaccines”. One way that they can do this is to adopt this outrageous guideline that people suffering death or serious adverse events within 14 (sometimes 21) days of vaccination should be considered “unvaccinated” and therefore unrelated to the Covid vaccine injection. I suspect it is highly likely they doing this. Why don’t they give us the data concerning time of death for the more than 1000 cases of death (which probably represents only 1-2% of the actual cases) reported to the TGA in relation to COVID “vaccines”?

It is my opinion, that every single published paper or report which claimed to estimate the incidence of death comparing the vaccinated vs the “unvaccinated” should be IMMEDIATELY WITHDRAWN this cheap trick guideline was used in the analysis.

This cheap trick not only brings into question the incidence of death linked to the Covid vaccines but it also brings into question the issue of clinical efficacy of the vaccine because 72% of deaths occurred following Covid vaccination within 3 days. See my Substack of 4 June 2025 - CLICK HERE.

BUT WAIT………THERE IS MORE

By not attributing these deaths to the Covid vaccines, it bumps up the “deaths in the unvaccinated” thus making the “vaccinated” group appear to prevent deaths and to attribute a high level of efficacy to the “vaccinated” group even if the “vaccinated” group had little or no real efficacy at all!

Cheap trick…..cheap trick. And they still have not apologised, admitted the deception or taken any responsibility for the fraud.

The data continues to mount that these gene-based “vaccines” were a bad idea from the beginning, have never been shown to be “safe and effective”, should never have been released and should be immediately withdrawn in my view.

