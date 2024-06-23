Dr. Scott Atlas (a senior White House advisor on Trump’ COVID-19 Taskforce) on “Why We Were Forced to Jab and Mask” – a PragerU interview (1 hr 31 min). This important interview will give you unique insight into what really happened behind the scenes during the “pandemic” and will reveal the depth of incompetence and deception perpetuated on the world. I urge you to watch it in full.

Also, watch a brief informal interview (5 min) with Dr. Ryan Cole (pathologist) who has been at the forefront of COVID debate since the beginning. His early dire warnings of the consequences in relation to turbo cancers and autoimmune disease have come true.

U.S. LITIGATION AGAINST PFIZER BEGINS

See Maryanne Demasi’s excellent Substack of 23 June which outlines the alleged deliberate concealment of deaths and other important safety data prior to the release of the Covid jabs. The alleged breach of trust and scientific malfeasance goes beyond anything previously imaginable.

Truth and justice is emerging slowly….. too late for those who died or have been seriously injured. We must not forget what was done to us, we must not forget the sheer incompetence and wilful blindness to the facts and hold them responsible.

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

