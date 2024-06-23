Dr. Scott Atlas (a senior White House advisor on Trump’ COVID-19 Taskforce) on “Why We Were Forced to Jab and Mask” – a PragerU interview (1 hr 31 min). This important interview will give you unique insight into what really happened behind the scenes during the “pandemic” and will reveal the depth of incompetence and deception perpetuated on the world. I urge you to watch it in full.
CLICK HERE to watch.
Also, watch a brief informal interview (5 min) with Dr. Ryan Cole (pathologist) who has been at the forefront of COVID debate since the beginning. His early dire warnings of the consequences in relation to turbo cancers and autoimmune disease have come true.
CLICK HERE to watch.
U.S. LITIGATION AGAINST PFIZER BEGINS
See Maryanne Demasi’s excellent Substack of 23 June which outlines the alleged deliberate concealment of deaths and other important safety data prior to the release of the Covid jabs. The alleged breach of trust and scientific malfeasance goes beyond anything previously imaginable.
CLICK HERE to view.
Truth and justice is emerging slowly….. too late for those who died or have been seriously injured. We must not forget what was done to us, we must not forget the sheer incompetence and wilful blindness to the facts and hold them responsible.
Thanks for reading phillip.altman’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.
I’m trying to watch this obviously intelligent, experienced, well-educated caring doctor. Yet all I can see is RED.
THIS WAS AT THE HEAD ‘TABLE’ IN AMERICA.
What about Australia?
At Morrison’s table, these evil robots FOLLOWED SUIT - That horrible modelling we used, the TGA, APHRA, etc.
The Commie machine powered by our fake and furious quarantine ‘experts’ (who have INTRODUCED every wild animal and pathogen that has harmed our country) employing our military & police basically shut us down injuring, killing, traumatising and ruining our economy.
There must be a reckoning.
This is heartening to see, but yet, the jabs roll on. 😐🤐🤐🤐
In Drs surgeries, hospitals, public and private clinics, all over the GLOBE, people are still sticking genetic modification needles into arms of elders, adults, children, and babies.😐😐
With no signs of hesitation, compulsion or remorse. Despite, more open acknowledging of the harms, dangers, ineffective, or contamination, the jabs roll on.
Governments around the world, hand on heart, say their mea culpa, and offer insincere apologies for "mistakes were made". Yet. The. Jabs. Roll. On.😐😐🤐🤐 In fact, more jabs, need to be administered, because...not jabbing hard enough!🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️💩💩💩
If that doesn't signify, to even a deaf, blind man, these jabs are never stopping.🤨
#wearemany #wearememory #wewillnotforgive #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised