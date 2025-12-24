I have received several reports indicating that my Substack subscribers are now required to provide biometric ID according to the platform.

Others have not had to provide biometric ID.

Advice I have received indicates that Substack are not legally required to insist on biometric ID under new Australian laws just introduced under the guise of “protecting children” from online harm. We all know it is the thin end of the wedge towards total censorship and loss of personal freedom. This is the government’s plan.

I have downloaded all my subscriber data and I am poised to migrate this data to another freedom loving platform as soon as practical.

In the meantime, please find below an excellent email to the senior managers of Substack by my friend BenB.

You can write to Substack also using the email addresses shown in Ben’s email.

It will be a pity if Substack do not back down and refuse to require biometric ID. This platform has been valuable to me and my readers and I’m sure has saved many lives and prevented many from acquiring serious injury due to the jabs.

Let’s hope and pray for commonsense.

BEN’S EMAIL

Hi Phillip,



While you have access without a Biometric Check I suggest you look at what I had Grok come up with ; read carefully



https://x.com/i/grok/share/wd4p7jpFM5iE8t9uuloyJxy2Z

I then used this link in an email sent to

Attention Chris Best (CEO and co-founder) cb@substack.com

Hamish McKenzie (COO and Chief Writing Officer) hm@substack.com

Jairaj Sethi (CTO and co-founder) js@substack.com







The email :

Subject: “Papers Please” - CB of Substack only following orders to Live on his Knees



I have ceased writing and almost every other colleague of mine from Australia intend to do so the moment they are asked for Biometrics.

Your platform’s reputation and reach is now compromised.



Go back to the world war and think about the German officers asking for Papers Please

They were only following orders right ?



You will lose more revenue and reputation not fighting this than if you fight it

But instead you jumped on board cowardly and implemented over the top papers please even before required to do so for Australians and no doubt were eager to please the UK



I have written to be age verified through common sense rather than Biometrics

The rest of the censorship you engage in or participate in including having armies of AI and staff read over my articles to determine if it should be age restricted (Something that makes no sense if you are age restricting all readers anyway) is very concerning.



From the onset you are y our co-founders have stated you are looking to float the company to the highest bidder which no doubt will be globalist backed; have you already sold those shares or been promised a sale ?



In any case the only essays I will be writing for Substack will be ones that highlight your “following orders” and they won’t be on Substack as I will never use biometrics to access a writing platform (it is absurd as most critical thinkers you have on your platform will know).



Time to look for alternatives and with AI that is now very easy



Like I said Chris, the cowards way is to say they are following orders “Papers Please”

Show some courage and conviction and be prepared to take on the governments.

From my side I can get you an Audience with Senators, Media and Lawyers to assist you

OR

Live on your knees and look yourself in the mirror and try to convince yourself you are doing what you always set out to do; because everyone else looking at you knows you (so far) are not one who will defend your core principles - if they involve freedom of morally lawful - not newly legislated lawful- expression).



Sincerely a Biometrics Submission Blocked Substack Writer



Note there will be one instance where I will submit to the biometrics and it will be in the export for migration of all Substack assets I created and email lists



The above email makes reference to one of Chris Bests posts where he highlights how bad it is “what they have to do”

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

