The COVID scam has now been going on for more than 4 years.

Our government and “health experts” have told us a litany of lies from the very beginning. Literally, nothing we have been told was true and hundreds of thousands if not millions have either died or been irreversibly damaged worldwide and the suffering continues to this day.

It will get worse if censorship by our main stream news media continues.

We have now entered the gaslight phase of this man-made catastrophe and cover-up.

We are being told further lies about “Long COVID”. We are told we need even more mRNA “vaccines”. Dangerous gain-of-function research, which caused this “pandemic” in the first place has not been banned and continues to produce even more deadly man-made viruses in laboratories around the world. The vaccine-injured are being ignored and there is little or no recognition or compensation for the harm. Meanwhile, massive profits are being made by drug companies and the industry shills are working overtime to convince you that the looming fall in life expectancy has nothing to do with the injections.

Please consider signing the Hope Accord. CLICK HERE to view and sign.

The Hope Accord 93.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

