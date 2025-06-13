We have been told nothing but lies, one after another, for 5 years about COVID and the “safe and effective” COVID so-called “vaccines”. But one whopper lie is still promulgated by discredited, conflicted and/or corrupted industry “health experts” and ignorant politicians. That lie is a last ditch attempt to justify the unprecedented officially reported incidence of death and serious injury linked to the COVID “vaccines”. That lie claims anywhere up to 20 million lives have been saved by the COVID “vaccines” but this claim is not based on any data - it is based on known false and misleading assumptions. Dr. Raphael Lataster has now published an important analysis of this false claim and his paper has been entered into the official US Senate investigational record by Senator Ron Johnson.

The published paper can be found below:

Lataster Paper Re Watson Et Al 2025 831KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

….and CLICK HERE for Lataster’s Substack of 8 May for background information.

Listen to Raphael explain the details. CLICK HERE for the Rumble Podcast produced by The Good Knights at their last meeting in Double Bay, Sydney (46 min).

MILLIONS OF BABIES, CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS ARE STILL BEING GIVEN THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS

The data is now clear…..these COVID shots should never have been released in the first place. The risk of the mRNA shots have been shown to far outweigh any claimed benefit.

It is with great regret that the drug regulators are moving so slowly to remove and modify the official administration recommendations for these injections. The forces opposing change are colossal.

Millions of babies, children and adolescents are still being injected. CLICK HERE for Nicolas Hulscher’s Substack of 3 April.

On 28 May RFKJr announced that the COVID “vaccine” for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the recommended immunisation schedule by the US FDA because the risks were too high.

CLICK HERE for his brief statement (1 min).

At least RFKJr has removed all the highly conflicted “vaccine experts” from the CDC who have provided nothing but bad advice and opinion on the COVID shots. This was a gutsy move….much to his credit…..RFKJr is a warrior who cares about public health.

Why has this taken so long? The risks to children were too high and there was no evidence that young children and adolescents were at any significant risk of COVID-19. I provided a comprehensive Expert Report to the New Zealand High Court and argued against senior “health experts” within New Zealand’s Medsafe regulatory authority in April 2022 about the dangers of the injections to children. My report comprised 60 pages and 38 references. My report to the NZ High Court concluded:

“I consider the provisional approval decision for the paediatric vaccine made on 16 December 2021 to be wrong. In my opinion, the Provisional Consent was based on inadequate and flawed information. There was no need to have children aged 5-11 “vaccinated” against COVID-19 at all given their natural immunity and the known limited effects of COVID-19 on this age group. The decision to approve the vaccine and then to have it administered to children have put children who receive the vaccine at risk. Children would be in a better position in terms of their immediate and long-term health and well-being by not having this drug injected into their bodies.”

I was right…….they were wrong.

The drug regulators are moving too slowly. The FDA is still refusing to label “death” as a side effect of the COVID-19 “vaccines”. CLICK HERE for Dr. Peter MCullough’s Substack of 3 June.

READ “THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA” issue 17 for valuable information not commonly available. SEE BELOW.

The Light Australia 17 6.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

