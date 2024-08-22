I’ve been trying my best to bring to you the uncensored truth of COVID for more than 3 years now. However, in my opinion, COVID was (and is) just one of the issues that has been manipulated, corrupted and censored by the main stream media to the great detriment of all of us.
I highly recommend you subscribe to TheLightAustralia. A wide range of important issues are covered…….Decide what is true for yourself. Be informed. You can get an electronic copy or a hard copy. It is FREE!
The truth will set us free!
You are right, covid is one of many and now after the spectacle of France olympics, we have the DNC pretending to listen to the voices of others.
What a sham as the sheeple who waved the flags will discover as we all have over so many years of deception, some we don't even know about.
Please get in touch with TheLightAustralia and they will oblige. Thank you for helping to spread the truth.