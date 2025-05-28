Prior to the Covid so-called “pandemic”, you (and I) thought the primary job of our Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) was to keep us safe. We could trust that the TGA employed highly qualified scientists and doctors to evaluate in fine detail all relevant data for every new therapeutic agent released for public use. We didn’t question the advice the TGA provided.

But all that changed dramatically with COVID and the COVID “vaccines” (or maybe even earlier but we didn’t notice).

The TGA became the cheer squad for Big Pharma. Reducing the usually required safety and efficacy data, rushing through release approvals and then fending off arguments that the Covid “vaccines” carried unacceptable safety risks and were associated with the highest incidence of serious adverse events ever reported for a new therapeutic agent. Listening to Senate Estimates questioning of TGA and Health Dept. staff by concerned Australian Senators such as Senators Roberts, Rennick and Antic over the last couple years might have lead you to think the TGA staff were working for Big Pharma and not for us. Responses to legitimate safety and efficacy questions were regularly met with distain, arrogance and dismissiveness.

We all now know the full extent of the lies and cover ups surrounding the COVID pandemic and the COVID “vaccines”. I’ve been detailing this appalling saga in my 400+ Substacks since January 2023.

Aside from the outrageous and totally fabricated mythical claims that millions of lives were saved by the COVID “vaccines”, the TGA clings to the incredible claim that they have judged that the COVID “vaccines” have caused only 14 deaths in Australia. How does the TGA come to this conclusion when there have been 1,042 suspected deaths reported to the Australian adverse event reporting system (DAEN - Drug Adverse Event Notification system) as of January 2025?

In fact, it is misleading to assume there have only been 1,042 deaths. Most doctors and health professionals have never reported an adverse event for any drug. Moreover, most would not even know how to report an adverse event and if they did they would not have the time and patience to do so. More importantly, prescribers are acutely aware of potential litigation so denial is common and, as we all know, doctors are not known for their willingness to admit error. For all these reasons and supported by published critical analyses, it is widely accepted that the under reporting factor for adverse drug reactions is probably greater than 30x. This means that in Australia there were more than 30,000 suspected cases of death following COVID “vaccinations”.

My Substack of 29 March 2024 addressed the various failings of the adverse event reporting system. CLICK HERE to view.

When a suspected adverse event is reported to the TGA it should be thoroughly evaluated to determine, using a number of criteria, the probability that the reported adverse event was caused by the drug in question. So, how does the TGA turn 30,000 reports of death into 14?

A handful of dedicated data analysts (including Dr. Suzanne Niblett, Dr. Andrew Madry, Leon Anderson and cardiologist Dr. Chris Neil) have been digging into the DAEN data to try and uncover the truth.

Using Freedom of Information requests, disturbing information has been revealed.

CLICK HERE to view Dr. Madry’s Substack of 13 January.

The data shows there were 35 deaths on the day of injection and a 184 within 3 days of injection. This temporal relationship is one of the strongest pieces of evidence under the Bradford Hill criteria to form a conclusion that the drug caused the death and the death did not occur by chance.

It is very easy for the TGA and other regulatory agencies to grossly underestimate the number of COVID “vaccine” deaths. One of the easiest ways is not to follow up with those that report a death or serious adverse event. If you don’t look - you won’t fine. Easy. It is breathtaking that 266 reports of death had no information on time of death in relation to the injection and this was not followed up. I also note that such an incompetent approach to this important function of the TGA is consistent with the reluctance of authorities to direct autopsies to be performed in cases of suspected vaccine caused deaths.

Another trick, which was cleverly established by Big Pharma in the initial clinical trials of the COVID “vaccines” was to ignore deaths and serious injury that occurred before the full antibody response following injection.

I attach below a report entitled “Analysis of Therapeutic Goods Administration Time to Death and Adverse Event Reporter Type Data” dated 13 January 2025 by Niblett, Anderson, Madry and Neil.

Time To Death Analysis 13jan2025 1.36MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Look at Appendix 4 of the report (page 24) and you will find a cleaver slight of hand which allows those deaths and serious injury reported before Day 21 following COVID “vaccination” to be classified as deaths and injury in “unvaccinated” individuals so a cause-effect conclusion can be dismissed. This trick was also used in the original clinical trial reporting by Moderna and Pfizer. There is no scientific basis for assuming that a measurable antigenic response is necessary for an adverse event or death - the antibody response is irrelevant.

The TGA management of adverse event reporting shows, in my opinion, a determined and unconscionable effort to minimise the number of reports of deaths and serious adverse events. There is a fundamental conflict of interest in that the organisation which is defending and cheering on Big Pharma is the same organisation for assessing, in an arbitrary way, the number of deaths and serious injury caused by the drugs the TGA rushed to approve. The DAEN system needs to be operated independently of the TGA using qualified staff with no conflicts of interest with Big Pharma or the TGA. Until then, we cannot trust DAEN reporting to keep us safe.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

