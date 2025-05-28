Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary Marshall's avatar
Rosemary Marshall
May 28

I recently interviewed a young man at one of my Forest of the Fallen installations on the Northern Beaches of Sydney. He told me that after he had received his second Pfizer injection, his eyesight was severely affected, to the point that he called for help as he could no longer drive. He was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors were concerned that he had had a brain bleed. He asked if this could have occurred because of the Pfizer injection he had taken 20 minutes earlier. He was told by the medicos that such an idea was simply not possible. Such is the denial by the medical profession.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
May 28

"....The data shows there were 35 deaths on the day of injection and a 184 within 3 days of injection...." Were these cases reported for Coronial Inquest? They should have been! A Coroner's Inquest has extraordinary powers to subpoena witnesses to inquisition - refusal to attend and co-operate brings a "contempt of court" charge regardless of the status of the witness subpoened. Why would these cases of unusual death not be reported to the Coroner?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture