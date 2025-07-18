NEW ZEALAND COVID ROYAL COMMISSION

The Australian Government has not kept its promise to hold a Royal Commission into the COVID “pandemic”, tyrannical policies, crushing of human rights and health bureaucrat lies. People died unnecessarily. Tens of billions of dollars were wasted.

But there will be a New Zealand Royal Commission…….

Go to www.facethemusic.co.nz

GOVERNMENTS SPENT BILLIONS TO KILL MILLIONS

Data supporting the claim of net harm is everywhere. It just keeps coming.

Dr. Philip McMillan’s Substack of 17 July details Japanese record level data covering 21 million Covid vaccinated people showing a peak in deaths at 90-120 days which points to the Covid vaccines. Record level data is the best and most complete data upon which to base any reliable analysis.

CLICK HERE for Dr. Philip McMillan’s Substack of 17 July which details Japanese record level data covering 21 million Covid vaccinated people showing a peak in deaths at 90-120 days which points to the Covid vaccines.

Watch the 20 min video by Dr. McMillan. He describes why this data is so important.

This data is extremely important because the Japanese are meticulous at record keeping, this data is comprehensive and compares the death rate of vaccinated vs unvaccinated people.

Comparing the adverse effects and deaths of Covid vaccinated vs the unvaccinated is the last thing the health authorities want to do because it will probably provide high level evidence that the Covid vaccines caused the increase in deaths.

I have recently given a prime example of the government attempts to cover up valuable safety data such as this (QoVAX data) in my Substack of 30 June (CLICK HERE).

The Queensland State government has now received formal legal requests to preserve the QoVAX data and biological samples for current legal cases as evidence but, amazingly so far, they have failed to respond to these requests. The Queensland government are acting in an irresponsible way to cover up incriminating safety data.

The New South Wales Dept of Health so time ago decided not to collect hospitalisation and death data on vaccinated vs unvaccinated because the data was showing the devastating effect of the jabs. The data showed that Covid vaccination did not prevent serious COVID-19 and keep you out of hospital.

All of us are unfortunately well aware of an unusually high number of people, often working age healthy people, dying from cardiovascular, oncolytic (cancer), neurological, haematological and autoimmune disease since the Covid vaccine rollouts. Governments say they cannot explain it.

If you don’t look…..you won’t find. They know it is probably a career ending move for anybody who blows the whistle. The New Zealand hero Barry Young found this out - see my Substack of 1 January. CLICK HERE.

So far, not a single government bureaucrat or politician has been held to account for the tyranny and lies of the COVID “pandemic”. They are still pushing the jabs.

