Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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aj hollis's avatar
aj hollis
May 7

It is truly perverse that we have only just reached the cusp of putting an end to this murderous crime against humanity that eclipses the crimes of Pol Pot and even those of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Judgement is still not sure to be the beginning of justice for the victims of this blatant act of murderous tyranny, but assuming it is, I like many others will not be satisfied until there is at least a very considerable number of conspirators jailed for life and in order to set an example, dispossessed of their entire extended family wealth, .

There is no good reason why many should not face trial under the Nuremberg Code, and although I spent the first 40 odd years of my life opposed to the death penalty, I would consider taking on the job of executioner.

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Robin Wood's avatar
Robin Wood
May 7

These Prefered Governments put this poisons in place they should all be accountable for treason in high and put as Traitors to Australia.

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