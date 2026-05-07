A landmark legal case appears to be progressing in Australia. The following information was provided to me and sourced from https://boomfinanceandeconomics.wordpress.com

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“Update: Important Australian Human Rights Case on Covid Vaccine Mandates



Jayden Beale versus the State of Queensland at Queensland Civil And Administration Tribunal — QCAT application number: ADL014-23

Applicant/appellant: Jayden Beale Respondent: State of Queensland

UPDATE: Hi Everyone, Jayden here again from the large QLD human rights case against the COVID vaccine mandates imposed on the general public in 2021/2022. As a reminder, this case has been brought by me where we have filed 13 expert reports from some of the most senior scientists and doctors in Australia, including Prof Robert Clancy, Prof Wendy Hoy and Prof Angus Dalgleish from the UK.



I have some extremely positive news to share with you all about the important 1 day court hearing which occurred last Thursday, which was the government’s last-ditch effort to have this case dismissed and to avoid a trial. To further remind you, this case is likely the largest human rights case in Australia against COVID vaccine mandates which is remarkably proceeding to trial. It is also possibly the largest human rights case in the world due to the sheer number of experts who have filed reports.



I am pleased to announce that last Thursday, the judge heavily criticised the government’s arguments at the hearing and almost mocked the government’s legal reasoning. In particular, the judge described the government’s arguments as “inappropriate” and further stated that “they should have known better”. The judge firmly stated that QCAT was unable to dismiss this case and that the government had misused the Tribunal’s resources by bringing forth the application.



The judge told the parties that he will have a written judgement shortly, presumably by the end of this week or next. I will publish the judgement once it’s received. I have also ordered the transcript of the proceeding.



Lastly, to further remind you all, this hearing came as a result of the government’s refusal to file any evidence in support of the vaccine mandates, despite being ordered to by the Tribunal in October last year. It is currently unclear as to whether the government has any experts willing to defend the vaccine mandates, noting it is now 2026. It has also been revealed that the chief health officer did not give the vaccine mandates to stop transmission – which will be a scandal if exposed at trial.



Pat Zappia KC flew down from Sydney to represent us at this hearing. I can confirm that Mr Zappia’s legal skills were impeccable and he was worth every cent (confirmed also to me by members of the public after the hearing).



This case is now proceeding to trial and the government may have to decide whether to proceed without any evidence – and despite being up against 13 senior experts. Thank you all again and I will be in touch soon. I will also publish the written decision and transcript as soon as I have them.

Please consider GIVING Donations to Jayden Beale (versus the State of Queensland)

to save Civil Society, to establish individual Human Rights in Australia in a Court Judgement including the Right to Religious Freedom, Freedom of Bodily Autonomy, and the Right to be treated with Dignity. NONE of these Rights are established in the Australian Constitution, in Federal Legislation or in Common Law judgements. Totalitarian Fascism is now an ever present danger in all democracies.”

https://www.givesendgo.com/G6H11

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