UPDATE REGARDING THE QUEENSLAND VACCINE MANDATE AND HUMAN RIGHTS CASE
This is perhaps the most important human rights cases in Australian law
Readers of this Substack know that I have been vehemently opposed to vaccine mandates. My Substack of 30 January 2024 cited a South Australian case where employers are responsible for compensating employees who acquire vaccine injuries from work directives. CLICK HERE
Many of my readers have enquired about the status of the critically important current human rights QCAT case.
As you will recall The Queensland State government imposed Covid vaccine mandates upon the people of Queensland for 4 months in 2021 - 2022 that significantly restricted the civil liberties of any non-vaccinated person.
I am reliably advised as follows:
Court documents appear to show that the Queensland Chief Health Officer at the time did not give the mandates for any proper public health purpose. In particular, the State Government has refused to provide any evidence that the Covid vaccines prevented transmission of the virus.
I am further advised:
On Friday, 16-page submissions were filed by the Applicant’s King’s Counsel against the government’s application to dismiss the entire case.
The KC submissions highlighted that the Government has applied to dismiss the entire case despite:
Not filing any evidence of their own; and
Not even indicating whether they have any evidence to file.
The government has argued that members of the public have no right to take them to court over whether it was justified and consistent with human rights to mandate provisionally approved COVID-19 drugs onto the general public.
The Applicant argued that this is absurd and completely contrary to the purpose of human rights legislation and the important function of the courts to adjudicate on human rights matters.
The government based their arguments on asking the court to simply assume that the Queensland Government acted consistent with human rights.
Mr Beale and King’s Counsel, who drafted the submissions, have stated that this is the worst application they have ever seen filed by a government entity.
The Queensland Government claims to act consistently with human rights, while simultaneously tries to prevent human rights challenges against their actions from going to court. This is contradictory.
I will endeavour to update my readers as this matter progresses.
DISCLAIMER:
DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
This takes the arrogance of a belligerent government to a whole new level. Every time I give an anti-vax, etc talk (and my next will be at Gumeracha in the Adelaide Hills on December 13th), I include the following, which has become a truism:
" 'The system' will stop at nothing to hold onto its power and, if possible, increase its levels of control and exploitation. It has no scruples. No lie is too outrageous, no hypocrisy too nauseating, no human sacrifice too great."