Readers of this Substack know that I have been vehemently opposed to vaccine mandates. My Substack of 30 January 2024 cited a South Australian case where employers are responsible for compensating employees who acquire vaccine injuries from work directives. CLICK HERE

Many of my readers have enquired about the status of the critically important current human rights QCAT case.

As you will recall The Queensland State government imposed Covid vaccine mandates upon the people of Queensland for 4 months in 2021 - 2022 that significantly restricted the civil liberties of any non-vaccinated person.

I am reliably advised as follows:

Court documents appear to show that the Queensland Chief Health Officer at the time did not give the mandates for any proper public health purpose. In particular, the State Government has refused to provide any evidence that the Covid vaccines prevented transmission of the virus.

I am further advised:

On Friday, 16-page submissions were filed by the Applicant’s King’s Counsel against the government’s application to dismiss the entire case.

The KC submissions highlighted that the Government has applied to dismiss the entire case despite: Not filing any evidence of their own; and Not even indicating whether they have any evidence to file.

The government has argued that members of the public have no right to take them to court over whether it was justified and consistent with human rights to mandate provisionally approved COVID-19 drugs onto the general public.

The Applicant argued that this is absurd and completely contrary to the purpose of human rights legislation and the important function of the courts to adjudicate on human rights matters.

The government based their arguments on asking the court to simply assume that the Queensland Government acted consistent with human rights.

Mr Beale and King’s Counsel, who drafted the submissions, have stated that this is the worst application they have ever seen filed by a government entity.

The Queensland Government claims to act consistently with human rights, while simultaneously tries to prevent human rights challenges against their actions from going to court. This is contradictory.

I will endeavour to update my readers as this matter progresses.

