Not only was there a simulation for the COVID-19 “pandemic on 18 October 2019 in New York city…..there was another simulation held just days before the real thing.

Accoding to the Substack "Democracymanifest 13 Sept 2024

“Pacific Eclipse was a high-level (but low-profile) pandemic simulation held on 9-10 December 2019, conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense in collaboration with key academic institutions in Anglosphere countries.” Australians played a key role.

Wow! What an amazing coincidence or incredible foresight by a special group of clairvoyants!

These guys look like they are really working overtime to protect us! How can we ever repay them for saving so many lives? Statues, Orders of Australia, promotions, juicy board positions? Any other suggestions?

Dawn raids, assaults, imprisonment: how Germany’s government treats good doctors

Dawn raids, assaults, imprisonment: how Germany's government treats good doctors

