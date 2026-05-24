You have got to watch this INTERVIEW

The COVID cover up is finally being revealed at a high level in the US. Australia is way behind.

Sen. Johnson describes how the safety warnings were ignored……the safety signals were buried…… algorithms were used to hide the sudden deaths.

According to the VAERS of the US CDC, 46% of the 39,000 deaths following Covid vaccination occurred within 48 hours! Apply an under reporting factor of 50x and we are possibly talking about more than a million jab deaths and the mainstream media is silent.

Look at the numbers for yourself. This is a nightmare.

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