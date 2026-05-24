US SENATOR RON JOHNSON SPEAKS THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID SHOTS
A bombshell interview by Graham Hood and John Larter
You have got to watch this INTERVIEW
The COVID cover up is finally being revealed at a high level in the US. Australia is way behind.
Sen. Johnson describes how the safety warnings were ignored……the safety signals were buried…… algorithms were used to hide the sudden deaths.
According to the VAERS of the US CDC, 46% of the 39,000 deaths following Covid vaccination occurred within 48 hours! Apply an under reporting factor of 50x and we are possibly talking about more than a million jab deaths and the mainstream media is silent.
Look at the numbers for yourself. This is a nightmare.
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Well worth a listen, of course they knew how dangerous it was, that was the plan.
thank God for Ron Johnson he has been leading the fight to investigate Covid and the vaccines going all the way back to the end of 2020. His hearings brought together so many people who were injured by vaccines. He brought in doctors and researchers that spoke the truth. his hearings were televised on C-SPAN and on YouTube. Amazing that there was so little coverage in the mainstream media.