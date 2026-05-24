Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
May 24

Well worth a listen, of course they knew how dangerous it was, that was the plan.

Reply
Share
George Sirianni's avatar
George Sirianni
May 24

thank God for Ron Johnson he has been leading the fight to investigate Covid and the vaccines going all the way back to the end of 2020. His hearings brought together so many people who were injured by vaccines. He brought in doctors and researchers that spoke the truth. his hearings were televised on C-SPAN and on YouTube. Amazing that there was so little coverage in the mainstream media.

Reply
Share
4 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture