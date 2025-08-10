Since 2022 it was known that: “It was more dangerous to take a vaccine than to contract COVID-19 and be hospitalised with it”.

This is what the data shows according to Dr. Steven Hatfill (Chief Medical Officer – ASPR, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, within the US Dept of Health and Human Services or HHS).

This follows the Surgeon General of the US State of Florida declaring “mRNA vaccines should not be used for any human beings”. See my Substack of 29 July. CLICK HERE.

In the face of overwhelming evidence, our Therapeutic Goods Administration still refused to act to withdraw these dangerous injections. This is not incompetence. Nobody could be this incompetent.

