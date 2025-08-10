Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
5d

All vaccines should be withdrawn, all poison, all never proven to stop or prevent anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karyne's avatar
Karyne
5d

Totally agree. It’s not incompetence. It’s avoiding admitting the truth or wilful grievous bodily harm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture