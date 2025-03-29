Those people who remain unquestioning vaccine advocates simply do not know the history of the vaccine industry and the horrendous vaccine safety risks. We have been programmed over many decades to believe that vaccines are “safe”. We trusted the “experts”. In fact, vaccines are not safe…..they are among the most dangerous therapeutics known to medicine and the least researched for safety. The issue has become even more serious now that the drug regulators around the world have been captured by Big Pharma and actively work to hide data and not be transparent. The Covid-19 “vaccines” clearly have reinforced this fact.

The vaccine advocates often default to the “success” of the polio vaccine and the smallpox vaccine. But, in my opinion, these people have been misled and they are not aware of the facts.

One of the best discussions on vaccine safety and efficacy can be found in the Joe Rogan Podcast #2294 with Dr. Suzanne Humphries (2 hr 30 min).You must listen to this podcast in full. Her comments about the polio vaccine (go to the 10 min 30 sec mark) are of particular interest and should be a wake-up call to those who blindly trust the Big Pharma propaganda and the so-called experts (who in most cases are highly conflicted or compromised via their financial relationships) who push vaccines from birth (eg the hepatitis vaccine) with little to no safety data to support such a policy. Hopefully RFKjr will force vaccine manufacturers to produce safety data and include fair and balanced safety information in their product information so the public can be fully informed of the risks so they can make an intelligent decision on vaccine use.

CLICK HERE to listen to this most important podcast.

MEASLES ALERT ? DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN

More recently, the mainstream media pumped up the story of a little 6-year-old girl who purportedly died of measles in Texas. As it turns out, it appears she died due to medical incompetence. CLICK HERE for Dr. Peter McCullough’s Substack of 27 March.

This brings into question the claim that the measles vaccine (like the COVID “vaccine”) saved lives. In fact, when you look at the data (included in the McCullough Substack), it appears the measles vaccine killed many more people than it saved.

I still hear highly educated immunologists and clinicians claim that the COVID-19 “vaccines” saved lives. I disagree with this statement firstly because the number of people claimed to be “saved” is highly exaggerated - the vast majority of “COVID deaths” were not actually due to COVID-19. It has been widely reported that there were financial incentives for doctors and institutions to over report COVID deaths. Secondly, this statement ignores the millions that were reported killed by the COVID-19 vaccines. And, thirdly, it is predicted many millions more will die due to ongoing medical problems post-vax including cancer, heart and immunological issues. In my opinion, nobody should ever claim the COVID “vaccines” saved lives. The data appears clear on that point.

