Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
1d

Thank you Phillip. We know COVID-19 was a fraud and the pandemic was a fraud used to justify EUA. What must never happen again is for our political tyrants to strip us of our lawful right to "VALID FULLY INFORMED CONSENT WITHOUT COERCION". They have violated the "Nuremburg Code 1947", the "Commonwealth Immunisation Handbook" and the "International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR article 7" of which Australia is a signatory. The government and it`s unaccountable bureaucrats have committed "CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY" including others who should all receive lengthy prison sentences for participation in these crimes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
AussieManDust's avatar
AussieManDust
1d

AND WHAT CONSEQUENCE for these SCUM, my FedGov? "Why, FUCKALL, yer honor, FUCK ALL. 🤑🤑🤑

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture