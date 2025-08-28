Before a drug (referred to in Australian drug regulatory legislation as a “Therapeutic Good”, including vaccines) can be released for sale, it must meet certain international and national strict regulatory requirements for quality, safety and efficacy. These legal requirements and guidelines have evolved over decades and run into literally thousands of pages. The critical evaluation of tens of thousands of pages of scientific, toxicological and clinical data by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) can take years. If the data is deemed satisfactory and following negotiation of the all-important Product Information for health care practitioners, the drug can be “Approved”.

But in 2018, as if somebody knew what was coming, a new abbreviated drug regulatory pathway was introduced in Australia called “Provisional Approval”. See my Substack of 11 Nov 2023 CLICK HERE

The idea was that given the lengthy time to develop and approve potentially useful drugs (7-10 years), there might be circumstances (seriously ill individuals who have not responded to current medical treatment and may be dying while awaiting the approval of breakthrough drug therapies e.g. for cancer) where an individual might be prepared to take the risk of taking a drug which is not supported by the normal quality, safety and efficacy data because there is little alternative. Such drugs are properly considered or referred to as investigational or experimental drugs.

At the time, I even thought this was a good idea. It gives people with no hope a “right to try”. I assumed that any doctor prescribing a Provisionally Approved drug would adequately and fully inform their patients of the risks of taking a drug that was not fully Approved.

There are no specific drug quality, safety and efficacy data requirements for drugs released for use under the Provisional Approval pathway. The Provisional Approval regulatory pathway is for some “new and promising” according to the TGA. The TGA can waive any of the normal quality, safety or efficacy requirements before granting “Provisional Approval”. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines significant requirements of quality, safety and efficacy were, indeed, waived. There was no long term clinical safety, no genetic safety, no evidence of prevention of transmission or infection, no evidence of prevention of severe COVID-19, no safety data in pregnancy, no data on the duration of action or the production of spike protein etc etc etc.

The Provisional Approval regulatory pathway (updated 1 May 2025) is described by the TGA – CLICK HERE

For any drug (or vaccine) to be eligible for release and sale under Provisional Approval the medicine must be for treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a life threatening or seriously debilitating condition.

See the official TGA Eligibility Criteria below:

Now here is the important point. The definition of “serious and/or life-threatening” condition does not apply to COVID-19. Here is why…..

Just because something can cause death, that doesn’t mean we generally describe it as ‘serious and life-threatening’. For example, a reaction to a bee sting can on very rare occasions cause death, however generally speaking, we do not consider a simple reaction to a bee sting as a ‘serious and life-threatening’ condition for regular people.

Cancer and stroke are commonly accepted examples of serious and life-threatening conditions but respiratory conditions such as influenza, bronchitis and viral infections are not generally considered life-threatening. Although on occasions, mortality may ensue due to a multiple of factors.

COVID-19 should not be viewed or considered to be a ‘life-threatening’ condition in the proper use of the word. Therefore, it was not appropriate to use (much less mandate) Provisionally Approved COVID-19 drugs for the general public, especially, children, young and middle-aged adults and pregnant women who are generally healthy.

As a further example, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that the median age of death from COVID-19 is 85.5 years of age. In comparison, the life expectancy of a person in Australia is approximately 83 years. This means that an Australian is more likely to die from natural old age than from COVID-19.

As a further comparison, the median age of death of influenza in Australia is 76 years of age, which is much lower than the median age of death due to COVID-19 (meaning influenza is more likely to cause death after infection for all ages).

Furthermore, the overall case fatality rate for COVID-19 virus in Australia since January 2020 is 0.19%, compared to an overall case fatality rate of 0.36% for influenza.

COVID-19 cannot possibly be considered a ‘serious and life-threatening’ condition for regular, healthy adults if the median age of death from COVID-19 is a number of years past the life expectancy of an Australian person, and the median age of death is even higher than influenza.

All of the above shows that the Provisionally Approved COVID-19 vaccines were only intended to be available for voluntary access for people who were at a specific risk of death or serious injury from COVID-19 (sometimes referred to as ‘high risk’ groups) – not healthy people. People such as regular, healthy adults in Australia should not have been mandated under law to be administered the Provisionally Approved COVID-19 vaccines. QED

Of course, we now know the COVID-19 “vaccines” should never have been approved. The overwhelming evidence is that they have done more harm than good and this was always the risk in using a Provisionally Approved drug where there is incomplete quality, safety and efficacy data to support their use.

I suggest that any doctor before prescribing a Provisionally Approved drug (or vaccine) in future MUST INFORM THE PATIENT OF THE EXPERIMENTAL NATURE OF THE DRUG.

Bottom line: In my opinion, given the official TGA legislation and regulations, if you were not seriously ill or in a life-threatening condition and were mandated to receive a COVID-19 vaccine……this was illegal. It was also unethical and immoral for your doctor not to inform you of the risks of using a Provisionally Approved drug.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

