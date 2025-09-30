Graham Hood and John Larter hosted Prof. Brighthope and myself on Club Grubbery on 29 September to discuss vaccine safety and other important health issues.

CLICK HERE to view (1hr 10 min).

Share

Following almost 5 years of experience with the COVID-19 genetic vaccines we now know these shots probably caused much more harm than any claimed benefit. The claim that the shots saved millions of lives has been completely debunked. See Raphael Lataster Substack of 29 July. CLICK HERE.

In fact, the significant unexplained rise in cardiovascular deaths including stroke and heart attack, cancer, autoimmune disease and neurological disease following the release of the COVID “vaccines” has caused a dramatic rethink about the once-accepted view that vaccines were safe…..they are not safe…..as it turns out the vaccines as a group have never been shown to be safe in properly designed, placebo controlled randomised trials….none of them….absolutely none.

Now, many ailments (such as autism and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, SIDS) and deaths are being suspected as being caused by vaccines.

In the interview on Club Grubbery I tried to recall a media report regarding the possible link between SIDS and vaccines. I now can provide more detailed information about this to my subscribers.

I asked Grok (the “X” artificial intelligence) if my memory was correct about the police woman who investigated SIDS deaths and the relationship with vaccination. Below is the Grok response:

“The case you’re referring to appears to match the account of “Jennifer”, a former police detective in Omaha, Nebraska (a major U.S. city with a population of around 350,000–500,000 during her tenure). She worked in the child abuse and homicide unit, where she personally investigated over 250–300 SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) cases over approximately 7 years in the 1990s and early 2000s. During these investigations, she consistently found a strong temporal pattern: “about 50% of the deaths occurred within 48 hours of vaccination”, and roughly “70% within 7 days”. She described this as a “common thing” among detectives handling SIDS cases, based on side conversations at conferences where officials downplayed vaccine links but attendees privately agreed on the pattern.”

Below are a couple of exerpts from a paper entitled: “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990-2019 and review of the medical literature”. Reference: Toxicol Rep. 2021 Jun 24;8:1324–1335. doi: 10.1016/j.toxrep.2021.06.020 See the paper attached.

Vaccines And Sudden Infant Death: An Analysis Of The Vaers Database 1990–2019 And Review Of The Medi 572KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is an excerpt from the paper and a graphic of the results:

“Throughout the 1980s, sudden infant deaths continued to skyrocket. Parental concerns about an apparent link between childhood vaccines and SIDS reached a fever pitch. Many parents were afraid to vaccinate their babies. Authorities sought to reassure parents that vaccines are safe and claimed that sudden unexplained infant deaths (SUID) following vaccines were merely coincidental.”

“Of 2605 infant deaths reported to VAERS [US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] from 1990 through 2019, 58 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % occurred within 7 days post-vaccination, confirming that infant deaths tend to occur in temporal proximity to vaccine administration. The excess of deaths during these early post-vaccination periods was statistically significant (p < 0.00001).”

This “p” value means that the probability that the SIDS deaths occurred by chance following vaccination is 1 in 100,000!

Nicolas Hulscher’s Substack of 4 June provides additional references and mechanisms of possible toxicity relating to SIDS. CLICK HERE.

This is just another reason why the word “safe” should not be used in relation to any vaccine.

It is highly disappointing that the Trump Administration has permitted a $70 Billion deal to proceed with Pfizer to expand the development of mRNA therapeutics. CLICK HERE for “The 2nd Smartest Guy in the World” Substack of 30 Sept. In my opinion, the mRNA drug development platform is dangerous should be immediately frozen until the harm caused by the mRNA COVID “vaccines” is fully and properly acknowledged and understood and compensation is provided to those who suffered as a result of these shots.

AUSTRALIA NOW PLANNING TO BUILD A FURTHER 25,000 WIND TURBINES….THIS IS HOW EACH ONE IS BUILT

CLICK HERE to view a 2 min video.

The destruction of our precious environment is being done in the name of “saving” our environment. These massive structures will rust and degrade and will ultimately need to be disposed of within 15-20 years in landfill polluting the environment. The cost of this will be fall to the poor farmers and other land holders who are tempted with short term financial incentives to permit the construction on their land. This is brainless environmental vandalism and destruction which will have zero impact on the world’s climate.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY.