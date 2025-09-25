On Sept. 23 I issued a Substack regarding the Whitehouse Press Briefing on the potential causes of autism (CLICK HERE).

In this Substack I was critical of the emphasis on acetaminophen as a primary cause of autism and the lack of emphasis on the potential cause being childhood vaccines. A large scale review paper of 46 studies by Prada et al (see below) indicates that it is too early to ascribe the autism problem primarily to acetaminophen as 9 studies reported no significant link and 4 reported a protective effect against autism.

Prada Acetominophen 1.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Another confounding factor is that pregnant women who get vaccinated often develop fever and acetaminophen was previously recognised as being “safe” to use in pregnancy so autism may result from vaccines and not the analgesic management. This is an open question.

I suggested that a large scale retrospective epidemiological study was needed to resolve the question. As it happens, one of my subscribers (thanks Patricia) pointed me in the direction of a recently completed vaxxed vs unvaxxed study of 18,468 children with 1,957 in the unvaxxed group and 16,511 receiving at least one vaccination (see below) and a movie presentation on this study which will premiere 3 October. This is the only such vaxxed vs unvaxxed study of which I am aware.

Vaxxed Vs Unvaxxed Study 18,000 268KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The study concluded:

“Conclusion: This study found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination. This association was primarily driven by asthma, atopic disease, eczema, autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders. This suggests that in certain children, exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these conditions.”

Download the movie trailer (5 min) CLICK HERE.

This is an incredibly important health issue and we must address this question with scientific precision, objectivity and transparency.

