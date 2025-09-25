Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will HaC's avatar
Will HaC
15h

I’m inclined to think the current tylenol autism narrative is both the tip of the iceberg as well as a distraction from what most of us know is the major culprit or could it be the wedge to do further investigation without scaring the birds with the V word. I also wondered if this is a “softly softly catchee monkey” approach given the extreme commitment to V ideology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Karen Amos's avatar
Karen Amos
15h

The potential link to autoimmune conditions is another huge issue. Conditions like Type 1 Diabetes create lifelong customers at this point…& the insulin isn’t cheap. They also push all of those with autoimmune issues to get every vaccine & booster they can come up with, calling them “higher risk” patients…but with zero proof that the additional shots do any good, as well as any proof they don’t cause further harm.

I’ll definitely be watching this when it’s released. Thank you for sharing it, & all you do to keep people informed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture