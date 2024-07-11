EXCESS DEATHS - SIMPLE FACTS

Below is an email from Dr. Peter McCullough (perhaps the world’s most highly published and experienced cardiologist) to the Australian Government’s Excess Death Inquiry:

“Note of Concern to Colleagues

As of June 28, 2024, the CDC has recorded 18,951 American deaths reported to them in VAERS by healthcare professionals or pharmaceutical companies who believe the vaccine is related to the death. Approximately ~1150 deaths have occurred on the same day, and ~1225 on the day following vaccination. The largest autopsy study published to date indicates 73.9% of deaths after vaccination are a direct cause or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination. There are >3400 peer reviewed manuscripts in the medical literature concerning fatal and nonfatal COVID-19 vaccine injuries including those recognized by regulatory agencies around the world such as myocarditis, neurologic injury, thrombosis, and immunologic syndromes. The World Council for Health, June 11, 2022, has produced a pharmacovigilance report which is factual, scientifically grounded, and consensus driven calling for global market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines based on lack of safety. Dr. Peter McCullough, a widely regarded expert on COVID-19 and vaccine safety, on December 7, 2022, in the US Senate, and on September 13, 2023, in the European Parliament, has called for with assent of an expert panels, removal of all COVID-19 vaccines from the US and EU markets for excess risk of death. On March 21, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons issued a factual, scientifically grounded, and consensus driven statement calling for all COVID-19 vaccines to be removed from the market based on lack of safety and efficacy. The National Citizens Inquiry, a Canadian citizen-led and citizen-funded organization chartered to investigate governments’ COVID-19 policies, on September 14, 2023, called for market removal of all COVID-19 vaccines. On January 12, 2024, Dr. McCullough again called for removal of all COVID-19 booster products from the market in a US House of Representatives Panel on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries. In July, 2024, Mead et al published an extensively referenced, peer-reviewed manuscript concluding the COVID-19 vaccines are not safe for human use and should be removed from public use. No large-scale, conclusive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have demonstrated reduction in infection transmission, hospitalization, or death as primary endpoints. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccines are not proven to be effective in reducing important clinical outcomes. A position supporting COVID-19 vaccination goes against good medical practice and cannot be backed by ethical and prudent physicians.

Please consider these developments if you have taken or supported COVID-19 vaccination. Sincerely yours,

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH”

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

https://zenodo.org/record/8120771

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/

https://rumble.com/v1zkz94-dr.-mccullough-us-senate-to-save-lives-pull-the-covid-19-vaccines-off-the-m.html

https://aapsonline.org/covid-19-doctors-group-says-to-recall-vaccine/

https://rumble.com/v3ho9hg-peter-a.-mccullough-md-mph-testifies-in-the-european-parliament-to-end-all-.html

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/national-citizens-inquiry-recommends-immediate-halt-to-covid-19-vaccinations-4cf65883

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/101

GOVERNMENT SPONSORED MISINFORMATION

We all know the COVID hustle would not still be ongoing if the main stream news media did its job and told the truth and not engaged in massive censorship.

The modus operandi of the main stream news media to participate in public misinformation and censorship is very well organised. Maryanne Demasi’s Substack of 22 April 2024 (CLICK HERE to view).

Maryanne reported: When ABC announced its new alliance with TNI, Justin Stevens, ABC News Director said, “We’re pleased to join the Trusted News Initiative and, in the process, provide Australian audiences with a deeper and better-informed view of our region and the world.”

The self delusion is jaw dropping. According to the ABC, the Covid shots were “safe and effective”, the virus was not man-made, there was science to support kids getting the jab, lockdowns, masking and social distancing. This was all classic misinformation for which there has been no apology….and we are paying more than $1 billion dollars a year to the ABC to be misinformed.

THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA

It is hard to find trustworthy news and information these days. One place you should look to consider is The Light Australia. Attached below is the latest issue.

Issue 12 The Light Final Version Screen Interactive2 4.73MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

LIBERATED ARTISTS

Please consider supporting artists (musicians, painters, writers, poets, Comics and Theatre folk) who are creating work inspired by what has happened to us in the last few years by going to

https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

Michael Gray Griffith is doing some amazing work exposing the truth behind Covid and supporting struggling artists of all types. Buy a song for the price of a cup of coffee….check it out.

