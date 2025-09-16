See below the latest share prices for Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer and BioNTech all heading South. The punters know the truth and see the writing on the wall.

US MILITARY MORTALITY DATA FOLLOWING COVID-19 VAX

The US military has some of the most comprehensive health and medical records anywhere. The X post of Camus@newstart_2024 reports the horrifying increase in all-cause morbidity and mortality in just the first 10 months of 2021 following rollout of the COVID-19 “vaccines”. CLICK HERE to view.

The notion of possible Vaccine induced AIDS in addition to prion-based diseases, cardiac damage and turbo cancers are receiving more attention.

See the 10 July Substack of the 2nd Smartest Guy in the World. CLICK HERE.

The debate continues…….was this intentional? The longer this nightmare is allowed to continue, the answer becomes clearer.

