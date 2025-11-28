WE WON’T FORGET THE COVID FEAR PORN CAMPAIGN – NEVER!
It destroyed lives, jobs, families, marriages and businesses
The “experts” scared the hell out of us…..day in and day out. The Chief Health Officers in giving daily Covid mortality/infection statistics and advice had no idea about the improper use of PCR tests, rational pandemic policy or therapeutic management.
Watch this horrendous 48 sec video how elderly people were terrified. The lunacy displayed by our once trusted “experts” had no bounds…
Remember the silly plexy glass shields at the supermarket and in Parliament?
Remember masking up everyone including little children?
Remember the advice “don’t touch that football” and getting Covid from a pizza box?
Remember the longest lockdowns anywhere?
Remember the travel bans?
Remember the doctors, nurses, firefighters, teachers etc who lost their jobs because they did not want to be injected with an experimental gene-based therapy that might kill or disable them?
I ask again: WHY AREN’T THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID-19 BEING PROSECUTED? Why didn’t anybody lose their job for providing bogus or bad advice?
THE SCAMS CONTINUE
The Albanese Government is doing it again…..
Covid was a 5-year scam. “Global Warming” is a 50-year scam.
Get your children and grandchildren to watch the brief 14-slide presentation with a few FACTS. It will only take a few minutes and it may start to allow them to think critically about this horrendous scam they are being exposed to and they might be able to help protect Australia’s future and our environment from desecration and destruction.
I will never forget while I have breath in my body what damage the 'experts' bestowed on everyone. Seriously how could anyone believe that a so-called virus reached every corner of the globe? It's ludicrous to even think that, and just as ludicrous to think we (in Australia) would make an iota of difference in reducing our carbon emissions and become a net zero country.
So much stupid, so much corruption, so much censorship to the contrary. I suppose I should be thankful I have a great sense of humour and a great sense of the ridiculous, otherwise I would just throw my hands up in the air, cry and give up.....but not this little duck I can tell you, plenty of fire in my belly to speak out ;-)
Their scare mongering caused me to lose so many friends and family members who couldn’t accept our concerns and wish not to get the jab. I lost my job, career and so much else but I do not regret anything. Jesus is my strength and shield; I choose to put my faith and trust in Him and not arrogant humans who profess to be “experts”.