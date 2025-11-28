The “experts” scared the hell out of us…..day in and day out. The Chief Health Officers in giving daily Covid mortality/infection statistics and advice had no idea about the improper use of PCR tests, rational pandemic policy or therapeutic management.

Watch this horrendous 48 sec video how elderly people were terrified. The lunacy displayed by our once trusted “experts” had no bounds…

Remember the silly plexy glass shields at the supermarket and in Parliament?

Remember masking up everyone including little children?

Remember the advice “don’t touch that football” and getting Covid from a pizza box?

Remember the longest lockdowns anywhere?

Remember the travel bans?

Remember the doctors, nurses, firefighters, teachers etc who lost their jobs because they did not want to be injected with an experimental gene-based therapy that might kill or disable them?

I ask again: WHY AREN’T THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID-19 BEING PROSECUTED? Why didn’t anybody lose their job for providing bogus or bad advice?

THE SCAMS CONTINUE

The Albanese Government is doing it again…..

Covid was a 5-year scam. “Global Warming” is a 50-year scam.

Get your children and grandchildren to watch the brief 14-slide presentation with a few FACTS. It will only take a few minutes and it may start to allow them to think critically about this horrendous scam they are being exposed to and they might be able to help protect Australia’s future and our environment from desecration and destruction.