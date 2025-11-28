Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

User's avatar
Mim's avatar
Mim
2d

I will never forget while I have breath in my body what damage the 'experts' bestowed on everyone. Seriously how could anyone believe that a so-called virus reached every corner of the globe? It's ludicrous to even think that, and just as ludicrous to think we (in Australia) would make an iota of difference in reducing our carbon emissions and become a net zero country.

So much stupid, so much corruption, so much censorship to the contrary. I suppose I should be thankful I have a great sense of humour and a great sense of the ridiculous, otherwise I would just throw my hands up in the air, cry and give up.....but not this little duck I can tell you, plenty of fire in my belly to speak out ;-)

Ann Smith's avatar
Ann Smith
2d

Their scare mongering caused me to lose so many friends and family members who couldn’t accept our concerns and wish not to get the jab. I lost my job, career and so much else but I do not regret anything. Jesus is my strength and shield; I choose to put my faith and trust in Him and not arrogant humans who profess to be “experts”.

