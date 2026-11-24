Click on the video below to view Liz Gunn’s X post.

If this is true, even partly true, is this not a case of “Obstruction of Justice”? As I understand it, Obstruction of Justice prohibit influencing, intimidating, threatening or impeding a judge or court officer in the performance of their duties and this is a pivotal principle in the administration of justice.

Good luck to Mr. Barry Young tomorrow for his hearing.

Andrew Bridgen: Senior NZ Judges Warned Against Rulings Against the Crown - “You Will Be Personally Pursued”



In this clip, @ABridgen shares information he says reached him via an intermediary in New Zealand.

According to the account, a very senior judge indicated that senior members of the New Zealand judiciary were summoned to a meeting with a representative of the Crown.



They were told the Crown is under greater pressure than at any point in its history, but that “the Crown will prevail and the Crown will always be in charge.” Judges were further warned that any who deliver judgments detrimental to the interests of the Crown would be “personally pursued relentlessly in retribution.”



Bridgen questions what this means for judicial independence and states that if such a message was delivered in New Zealand, the same approach has almost certainly been taken in the UK and is likely to have occurred in Canada and Australia as well.

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