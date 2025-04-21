On the heels of US House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (4 Dec. 2024) which was the subject of my Substack of 29 December (CLICK HERE), the Whitehouse website has now issued a clear rebuke of the false claims and irresponsible health policies which has caused enormous harm to the world.

Share

CLICK HERE to view.

Here are some important points:

None of the politicians, health bureaucrats or vaccine “experts” who perpetrated the COVID scam have apologised, admitted their complicity or have been brought to justice to date. Indeed, many have gone on to more lucrative jobs, seeking re-election or been appointed to prestigious board positions and given awards for their role in the COVID scam. They appear to be incapable of self-reflection. They lied to our face.

credit @TheFreeThoughtProject

What is missing from the US Government admissions is the simple fact that no other therapeutic agent has ever been released which has caused such widespread harm and misery. There are more than 1000 reported deaths linked to the Covid “vaccines” in Australia alone. Multiply that by an under-reporting factor of somewhere between 40-100x gives upwards to possibly 100,000 Australian jab related deaths – and many more than that of ongoing serious medical problems.

Australia, like the rest of the world, continues to suffer an unexpected rise in cardiac, neurological, immunological and cancer deaths. There is no explanation from our government, no rigorous or credible independent investigation and no curiosity from the main stream news media.

BUT IT GETS WORSE….

The mistakes obviously have not been fully learned. There is a whole generation of self-amplifying mRNA vaccines coming down the pipeline. Just think….if the mRNA jabs were not bad enough, what about an mRNA vaccine which self-reproduces in your body in an uncontrolled way? These self-amplifying mRNA jabs not only deliver an antigen but they also code for a viral replicase enzyme enabling the mRNA to replicate itself within your body for an unknown period with the potential for shedding. These self-amplifying mRNA vaccines could not have been subjected to long-term credible safety testing (there simply has not been sufficient time) but we are being asked to believe incompetent and compromised health “experts” that they are “safe” (again). There is even a self-amplifying H5N1 bird flu vaccine being developed and in clinical trial in the US. I cannot wait.

The European Commission which recently approved COVID-19 replicon mRNA injections (ARCT-154) developed by Arcturus Therapeutics and our own CSL.

Given the obvious harm done by the COVID-19 jabs (incredibly, boosters are still be advocated despite widely reported negative vaccine efficacy !), it is no wonder that many now say the mRNA jabs must be an instrument of intentional harm. It is hard to believe but it may well be true.

We must all acknowledge that we cannot trust our government to tell us the truth. Now, the Australian Government is on the verge (mid-May) of approving the revised WHO Pandemic Treaty which will allow this criminal organisation to control Australian Government health policy in any declared pandemic (real or otherwise). Trump has ditched the WHO….but Albanese and Dutton?

Ask your local candidate if they support the WHO unelected bureaucrats (who are immune from all liability and prosecution) taking control of pandemic health regulations.

SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS (QUEENSLAND)

and, silly me, I forgot to include a mention of Senator Malcolm Roberts (One Nation Queensland) in my recent Substack who MUST get your vote in the coming election. Malcolm has been at the forefront of the Covid battle and we need him to continue to serve. Malcolm has made his voice very clear on the issue of the WHO. He is fighting for you…..you need to fight for him. Help distribute leaflets, help with donations to his campaign and tell your friends.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.