Well done to Rowan Dean and Sky News for exposing the “safe and effective” scam. The mainstream news media should hang their heads in shame and they should shoulder much of the blame for allowing the suffering to continue.

Share

Right now our so-called government “health experts” and most of our politicians (there are a handful of notable and outstanding exceptions) continue to recommend more boosters! Remember their names. We must not forget and never allow such incompetence to prevail ever again. NEVER!

The recent Australian Government Covid review was an embarrassing whitewash and completely ignored the obvious safety issues of the shots by using the “limited hangout” strategy (a strategy of mixing partial admissions with misinformation to discourage further investigation and the emergence of truth).

CLICK HERE to view the 10 min interview on Sky News.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.