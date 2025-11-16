WHY AREN’T THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID-19 BEING PROSECUTED?
Was it always a CIA plot?
For 5 years top health bureaucrats in the U.S. (and elsewhere) tried to deny that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was man-made; that funding to produce the virus came from the US; that dangerous gain-of-function research produced the virus; and that the media was enlisted to construct a mass fear and propaganda cover-up campaign to permit the use of experimental gene-based mRNA “vaccines” which were supported by little safety or efficacy data.
We now all know what the consequences were. The COVID-19 “vaccines” were a disaster of historic proportions, they were not safe nor were they effective. Yet most of the public still are not aware of extent of the damage. Media censorship is still in place. The drug regulatory agencies are avoiding the interrogation and follow up of adverse event data. Governments are even trying to destroy important COVID vaccine safety data (eg. QoVAX) and the US FDA wanted to hide important safety data on the vaccines for 75 years! In Australia drug regulations were changed (without credible evidence) to permit only one drug to be declared “safe” – The Covid vaccines.
How does one explain all this?
I wrote about this in my Substack of 10 Aug. 2023 entited “COVID was a Military Operation?” CLICK HERE.
Now Dr. Meryl Nass has weighed in…… View her important Substack of 16 Nov. CLICK HERE.
BAD (OR ABSENT) “EXPERT” ADVICE ON COVID NOW ADMITTED IN BOTH QUEENSLAND AND VICTORIA
It appears from reports of released confidential emails that the Victorian State lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates were NOT based on “expert” advice contrary to claims of (then) Premiere Daniel Andrews. See my Substack of 22 April 2025 CLICK HERE
Remember the repeated claims that these totalitarian mandates were based on the best health advice. Aparently not. It was all BS.
But now the in a shock admission from a Queensland “health expert”, it appears that Queensland suffered the same fate……Bad (or absent) COVID health advice. An article in the Daily Mail of 16 Nov CLICK HERE now suggests the Queensland Government had no idea where the COVID advice came from! Shocking. Absolutely shocking.
An important Queensland 3-year legal case questioning the Queensland Government COVID vaccine mandates is underway and scheduled to be heard within weeks. See my Substack of 8 Nov CLICK HERE.
Still…..nobody has be held accountable. These people have been promoted and statues proposed in their honour.
BioPharma organizations use the terms vaccines, viruses, spike proteins, recombinant DNA, gain-of-function viruses, mRNA, nanoparticle technology and bioweapons interchangeably, as they are all considered as dual-use technologies: Dr. Robert Redfield 7.11.2025
Former CDC Director States that the COVID-19 Pandemic Was a Self-Spreading Nanoparticles Vaccine
In a jaw-dropping interview with Dana Parish from Third Opinion, former CDC Director under the 1st Trump Administration (POTUS 45), Dr. Robert Redfield, openly expresses his expert opinion that the entire COVID-19 program was designed to make, “a self-spreading, aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine.”
The “COVID-19 self-spreading vaccine program,” (Patented 2013) is comprised of all the man-made mRNA (ModRNA DNA) nanoparticle virus-vaccines that can be spread via aerosol attack, food or surface contamination and injection, as was described in detail in EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 DEFUSE pitch to DARPA.
COVID-19 is Aerosolized Self-Spreading mRNA Nanoparticles
But don’t take my word for it, listen to words of former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield.
“My own personal opinion was the entire program (COVID) was designed to make a vaccine, a vaccine vector that could be used as a vaccine for a variety of different antigens, including COVID, but also including everything else, as a self-spreading, aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine.” - Dr. Robert Redfield
“I talked to several virologists and other people. "This (Omicron variant) was created", this was released as a self-spreading vaccine. yeah….you needed the virus to evolve to a vaccine that didn’t cause much illness. Okay. And that’s what happened with Omicron.
https://substack.com/redirect/75016ee5-2767-4c38-b1c4-6b51023a7416?j=eyJ1IjoiNHJpanFkIn0.XkByYkhdfak5ZGBNvrvd_V3z8cWMZXPD5Nz7AjmvHCM
You also needed it to change where it replicated, if you want the virus to be spread........ "It’s a lot easier to spread a virus that replicates in the upper throat"......... then one that replicates in the lower lung. So, there are some people that believe that this was part of creating a vaccine vector.”
It’s not breaking news to the alternative media that the Chinese government has been working with US federal healthcare agencies and BioPharma research organizations on developing infectious, disease-causing biosynthetic pathogens using gain-of-function technology, including mRNA nanoparticle technology, for decades.
We know from the 2018 DARPA pitch and peer-reviewed publications that former NIAID Director Tony Fauci, the NIH, Ralph Baric, and EcoHealth Alliance were working on creating a ‘biosynthetic virus-vaccine’ using recombinant multi-species (chimeric) DNA spike proteins (mRNA) encapsulated in nanoparticle technology - aka vaccine nanotechnology.
Please keep in mind, that the higher-ups at some federal agencies and BioPharma organizations use the terms vaccines, viruses, spike proteins, recombinant DNA, gain-of-function viruses, mRNA, nanoparticle technology and bioweapons interchangeably, as they are all considered as dual-use technologies.
Karen Kingston Nov 7 2025
Me: So Omicron did not evolve, as we were lead to believe, it, like the other vaccine viruses before it, were created and then released into unknowing population - it was only when Nature created the JN1 virus, that all previous vaccine viruses were replaced with JN1, but for how long?