Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Tim West
11h

You are pushing the Covid lie. There was no COVID, no virus, no transmission no novel disease.

You are helping the WHO

There was no virus. No viruses ever.

Please stop helping the perpetrators.

richard noakes
15h

BioPharma organizations use the terms vaccines, viruses, spike proteins, recombinant DNA, gain-of-function viruses, mRNA, nanoparticle technology and bioweapons interchangeably, as they are all considered as dual-use technologies: Dr. Robert Redfield 7.11.2025

Former CDC Director States that the COVID-19 Pandemic Was a Self-Spreading Nanoparticles Vaccine

In a jaw-dropping interview with Dana Parish from Third Opinion, former CDC Director under the 1st Trump Administration (POTUS 45), Dr. Robert Redfield, openly expresses his expert opinion that the entire COVID-19 program was designed to make, “a self-spreading, aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine.”

The “COVID-19 self-spreading vaccine program,” (Patented 2013) is comprised of all the man-made mRNA (ModRNA DNA) nanoparticle virus-vaccines that can be spread via aerosol attack, food or surface contamination and injection, as was described in detail in EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 DEFUSE pitch to DARPA.

COVID-19 is Aerosolized Self-Spreading mRNA Nanoparticles

But don’t take my word for it, listen to words of former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield.

“My own personal opinion was the entire program (COVID) was designed to make a vaccine, a vaccine vector that could be used as a vaccine for a variety of different antigens, including COVID, but also including everything else, as a self-spreading, aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine.” - Dr. Robert Redfield

“I talked to several virologists and other people. "This (Omicron variant) was created", this was released as a self-spreading vaccine. yeah….you needed the virus to evolve to a vaccine that didn’t cause much illness. Okay. And that’s what happened with Omicron.

https://substack.com/redirect/75016ee5-2767-4c38-b1c4-6b51023a7416?j=eyJ1IjoiNHJpanFkIn0.XkByYkhdfak5ZGBNvrvd_V3z8cWMZXPD5Nz7AjmvHCM

You also needed it to change where it replicated, if you want the virus to be spread........ "It’s a lot easier to spread a virus that replicates in the upper throat"......... then one that replicates in the lower lung. So, there are some people that believe that this was part of creating a vaccine vector.”

It’s not breaking news to the alternative media that the Chinese government has been working with US federal healthcare agencies and BioPharma research organizations on developing infectious, disease-causing biosynthetic pathogens using gain-of-function technology, including mRNA nanoparticle technology, for decades.

We know from the 2018 DARPA pitch and peer-reviewed publications that former NIAID Director Tony Fauci, the NIH, Ralph Baric, and EcoHealth Alliance were working on creating a ‘biosynthetic virus-vaccine’ using recombinant multi-species (chimeric) DNA spike proteins (mRNA) encapsulated in nanoparticle technology - aka vaccine nanotechnology.

Please keep in mind, that the higher-ups at some federal agencies and BioPharma organizations use the terms vaccines, viruses, spike proteins, recombinant DNA, gain-of-function viruses, mRNA, nanoparticle technology and bioweapons interchangeably, as they are all considered as dual-use technologies.

Karen Kingston Nov 7 2025

Me: So Omicron did not evolve, as we were lead to believe, it, like the other vaccine viruses before it, were created and then released into unknowing population - it was only when Nature created the JN1 virus, that all previous vaccine viruses were replaced with JN1, but for how long?

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
