For 5 years top health bureaucrats in the U.S. (and elsewhere) tried to deny that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was man-made; that funding to produce the virus came from the US; that dangerous gain-of-function research produced the virus; and that the media was enlisted to construct a mass fear and propaganda cover-up campaign to permit the use of experimental gene-based mRNA “vaccines” which were supported by little safety or efficacy data.

We now all know what the consequences were. The COVID-19 “vaccines” were a disaster of historic proportions, they were not safe nor were they effective. Yet most of the public still are not aware of extent of the damage. Media censorship is still in place. The drug regulatory agencies are avoiding the interrogation and follow up of adverse event data. Governments are even trying to destroy important COVID vaccine safety data (eg. QoVAX) and the US FDA wanted to hide important safety data on the vaccines for 75 years! In Australia drug regulations were changed (without credible evidence) to permit only one drug to be declared “safe” – The Covid vaccines.

How does one explain all this?

I wrote about this in my Substack of 10 Aug. 2023 entited “COVID was a Military Operation?” CLICK HERE.

Now Dr. Meryl Nass has weighed in…… View her important Substack of 16 Nov. CLICK HERE.

BAD (OR ABSENT) “EXPERT” ADVICE ON COVID NOW ADMITTED IN BOTH QUEENSLAND AND VICTORIA

It appears from reports of released confidential emails that the Victorian State lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates were NOT based on “expert” advice contrary to claims of (then) Premiere Daniel Andrews. See my Substack of 22 April 2025 CLICK HERE

Remember the repeated claims that these totalitarian mandates were based on the best health advice. Aparently not. It was all BS.

But now the in a shock admission from a Queensland “health expert”, it appears that Queensland suffered the same fate……Bad (or absent) COVID health advice. An article in the Daily Mail of 16 Nov CLICK HERE now suggests the Queensland Government had no idea where the COVID advice came from! Shocking. Absolutely shocking.

An important Queensland 3-year legal case questioning the Queensland Government COVID vaccine mandates is underway and scheduled to be heard within weeks. See my Substack of 8 Nov CLICK HERE.

Still…..nobody has be held accountable. These people have been promoted and statues proposed in their honour.

