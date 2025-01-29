CMNNews PRESS RELEASE:
What happened must never happen again. The perpetrators must be held accountable.
THE FULL FILM LINK: https://rumble.com/user/GlobalTruthNetwork
(9 Segments: 2.5 Hours in total)
THE TRAILER: https://rumble.com/user/GlobalTruthNetwork
(1.5 Minutes)
Date: 29 January 2025
New Australian Film - WITNESS STATEMENT
The Greatest Crimes in Australia’s History – The Story is Confronting
Witness Statement 1 January 2025, has been released, telling the story of the most serious crimes ever committed in Australian history.
The documentary addresses all Australian Police, State and Federal, and calls on them to identify and investigate alleged crimes and pursue prosecution of the offenders, without fear or favour.
The film outlines numerous facts supported by indisputable data and evidence, of alleged criminal actions perpetrated on the people of Australia through the approval, promotion, mandating and injection of Covid-19 vaccines.
It presents data, information, expert testimony and referenced evidence, in relation to the victims, the alleged crimes, the alleged offenders, the weapons used, possible motives, and the intent and means of the offenders.
Numerous facts predominantly from Australian sources support the argument, including from our own Prof Ian Brighthope, Dr Phillip Altman, and Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan. Other foreign experts contribute including the famous English cancer specialist Professor Angus Dalgleish, the UK cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, plus Dr Paul Marik and Dr Peter McCullough from the United States, and many more.
You will also hear from many of the brave Australian politicians who tried to expose the truth about the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines, including Senator Malcolm Roberts and Senator Gerard Rennick, as well as current and former members of parliament, Russell Broadbent, Craig Kelly and George Christensen.
The facts presented clearly show that there were many serious departures from reasonable standards of conduct and care and unlawful actions, which caused significant harm to Australian men, women and children.
But the film is also a beacon of light for those who have not yet been exposed to truthful media reports about the true risks and harms of the Covid-19 injections. These are not conventional vaccines. They are according to global experts, not vaccines, but gene therapy bioweapons.
The truth is already in the public domain, but sourcing the information can be challenging for those who don’t know where to look. This documentary strings the publicly available data together in a way that is easy to access and understand.
After watching this documentary, the misleading slogan ‘Safe and Effective’, will ring untrue - loud and clear - as the lies are exposed.
The documentary is lengthy at 2.5 hours, but it is presented in 9 parts, so that you can pause after, or during, each section to reflect and consider the information carefully. Once you press play, you will want to watch to the end.
The documentary has been mailed to the Federal Attorney General, Mark Dreyfus, and all State and Territory Police Commissioners, with a call to action to watch the documentary and take action to investigate the alleged crimes and prosecute the offenders.
A link to the film will also be emailed to our elected representatives at Council, State and Federal level, to ensure that they too can be informed of the facts and take action to protect the people from further harm.
The film can be viewed now at : Witness Statement
Click here for film trailer.
For media inquiries contact Debra Leigh Email: program.justice@proton.me
Thanks for reading phillip.altman’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.
What amazing work is being done to get people the truth and justice they deserve, hopefully to be helped by those who are supposed to serve and protect. There really are so many chances being given to many in such positions to make the right choice. There is no escaping what is coming and history will show what they finally decide to do - help or harm. They won't be able to go back. Praying for everyone for the breakthrough we need 🙏
In Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu has in fact imposed a massive vaccination campaign, even resulted in complaints to the International Criminal Court in The Hague for violation of human rights, using only the vaccine of the American Pfizer of New York, one of the main sponsors of the election campaign of the new Democratic president …
This report indicates to me, that some of the information contained therein, was known by some and suppressed. Please take care of your Kittitas County people and do consider hiring different people more sceptical of the CDC, NIH, and whatever in the hell is coming out of Nevada. Now, if we consider it a false flag, then why did it disappear from the internet instead of being false flagged? I don't have the answer to all the questions.
I looked up the Hague and if indeed a complaint was made to the ICC for violation of human rights for Netanyahu experimenting on his own people. I haven't had enough time to research it deeply but did find these websites publishing the same information.
THIS: https://assets-global.website-files.com/606d3dece4ec3c3866cc798a/60a5ff589cd77751eaf60c30_25 The Israeli Peoples Committee Report.pdf
AND THIS: https://doctors4covidethics.org/the-israeli-peoples-committee-report-of-adverse-events-related-to-the-corona-vaccine-april-2021/
AND THIS: https://www.lcaction.org/LCA-PDFs/2021/May11_2021_updated_Israel_VAXX_Adverse_Reactions.pdf
A bigger question was why did this report end up in Nevada DHHS, rather than federal, but I suppose all state DHHS are part of federal HHS.
Here's this:
https://www.hhs.gov › about › agencies › index.html
HHS Family of Agencies
Many HHS-funded services are provided at the local level by state or county agencies, or through private sector grantees. ... Health Service Commissioned Corps is a uniformed service of more than 6,000 health professionals who serve