I first met Rosie Marshall when I put my hand up to run for the NSW State seat of Manly in the recent NSW election as an Independent. The campaign gave me a platform to help awaken people to the dangers of the COVID so-called “vaccines”.

Several people gave me an amazing amount of support including Elizabeth Ecks (campaign manager), Paul Vallejo, Samantha Franz and many others. Among the “others” was Rosie Marshall who was a tireless worker for the campaign. Rosie didn’t stop when the campaign ended, she has gone on to talk to State and Federal politicians and frequently sets up Forest of the Fallen installations on the Northern Beaches of Sydney down to Balmoral Beach where individual stories of those who have died or been seriously injured due to the injections are displayed on sticks planted in the sand. It is moving to see hundreds of sad stories displayed in such a fashion.

Rosie, like myself, are not natural media people or even keen to do the “media thing”. But we do it to convey important information so people can assess what is best for themselves, their family and friends.

Every one of us must speak up. If we know people are being hurt (or worse) and we say nothing….this catastrophe will repeat itself. You don’t need to be a doctor, nurse or scientist to say something.

Rosie interviewed me at one of her Forest of the Fallen instillations. CLICK HERE to see my Substack of 18 February.

Now, take a few minutes and listen to Rosie’s very first podcast interview with Jacqui Deevey which was on UnityNewsNetwork yesterday starting at the 17 min. mark. CLICK HERE to view.

I am very incredibly proud of what Rosie (and other Rosies) are doing.

