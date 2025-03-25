Club Grubbery with Graham Hood, John Larter, Justin Sibley, Prof. Joanna Howe and myself unpacked the SBS Insight TV program (https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/news-series/insight) which attempted (badly) to debate medical informed consent and touching on vaccine mandates and vaccine injuries (1 hr 18 min). CLICK HERE to listen to the Club Grubbery podcast (1 hr 18 min).

While I was not a participant in the SBS program (perhaps I know too much), I had the opportunity in the Club Grubbery podcast to say a few things in response to claims that the Covid “vaccines” were “safe”.

Doctors have been silenced by AHPRA and are unable to speak honestly about the lack of safety of the Covid “vaccines”. Those doctors who do claim the COVID “vaccines” are “safe” are usually conflicted or connected professionally or commercially to the official government “safe” vaccine narrative. AHPRA has stated there is no place for any anti-vaccine opinion despite the fact that vaccines are well known to cause serious adverse effects including death….Vaccines, like all other serious therapeutics, have serious adverse consequences which need to be weighed against any perceived benefit.

