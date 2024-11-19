Here are findings from the largest autopsy survey ever conducted of COVID deaths (325 deaths) which leaves not doubt about the risk of the COVID “vaccines”.

This study was previously twice censored by the controlled medical literature.

Now it has finally been published again. The whole world can see it.

Autopsies are the gold standard of evidence in substantiating a causal link between a therapeutic and a death.

The full paper is attached below:

Look at this! Most deaths post vaccination occurred within 3 days. This is powerful evidence that cannot be ignored unless one is truly wilfully blind.

Dr. Peter McCullough says: “The next athlete who has a cardiac arrest, the next actor or actress that has a stroke, or the next loved one that suddenly develops a heart attack or a cardiac problem out of the blue, it is likely due to the vaccine.”

Mr. Russell Broadbent, Independent Federal Member of the Australian Parliament has again pleaded for our Therapeutic Goods Administration and government to act.

CLICK HERE to hear Mr. Broadbent speak to the Parliament (5 min).

WHEN WILL THE AUSTRALIAN TGA AND HEALTH AUTHORITIES ACT?

