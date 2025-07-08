RISE IN CANCERS A MYSTERY TO SOME “CANCER EXPERTS”

In my opinion, the publicly funded Australian national TV ( 4 Corners program) has aired a psy-op to try and cover up the cause of the dramatic rise in cancers since the rollout of the COVID injections. Mouthpiece Dr. Normal Swan suggests anything from junk food to environmental pollution might be to blame.

Many cancer “experts” were interviewed. However, the elephant in the room was not discussed……….All that is required is a survey of cancers since 2020 comparing the Covid vaccinated to the Covid unvaccinated. That would give the answer. That is exactly what they do not want to do. Notable cancer specialists around the world have been sounding the alarm since the rollout of the experimental gene-based shots but mainstream news media refuse to cover the story.

PFIZER BEING SUED FOR MISLEADING AND DECEPTIVE CLAIMS

Kansas files lawsuits aginst Pfizer - the first of 5 states to do so.

PFIZER BEING SUED IN HOLLAND FOR DEADLY BATCH

In the Dutch city of Leeuwarden Pfizer is being sued for an alleged deadly shipment of COVID-19 injections. Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM), Ursula von der Leyen (EU Commission President), Bill Gates (billionaire vaccine investor) and Klaus Schwab (founder of the Word Economic Forum are all linked to the scandal. CLICK HERE.

