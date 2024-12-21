Following the call for the worldwide withdrawal of the Covid “vaccines” due to safety concerns (more reports of linked deaths and serious injury and ongoing cardiac, neurological, immunological and oncogenic pathology than any drug in history)….. our own CSL has doubled down.

It is now recognised that “approved” doses of mRNA “vaccines” produced serious and sometimes fatal effects within days after injection. So, a solution was needed. This solution goes by the name “self-amplifying messenger RNA or sa-mRNA which represents the next generation of mRNA vaccines (also known as replicon RNA). See the paper below by Comes, Pijlman and Hick.

Sa Mrna 2.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

How wonderful…..you can now get a shot that keeps producing a toxic antigen in your body, such as Spike Protein, continuously using synthetic self-replicating genetic technology.

Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved in Europe. Arcturus has an ongoing global collaboration for innovative mRNA vaccines with CSL Seqirus, and a joint venture in Japan, ARCALIS. CLICK HERE.

CSL Sequirus is one of the largest influenza vaccine companies located in Melbourne, Victoria.

COUNTERMEASURES DO NOT NEED TO BE PROVEN SAFE

So, after 4 years more and more people simply cannot understand how the Covid vaccines were ever approved in the first place. The toxic Spike Protein was never properly investigated for intrinsic toxicity. These injections were never researched and developed in the normal way and they did not need to pass the usual safety testing which would have been considered prudent for any novel and experimental therapeutic, especially a gene-based therapeutic, intended for worldwide use including healthy individuals, pregnant women, children and infants. Why?

Answer: Because they were not considered to be pharmaceuticals. They were legally defined as “Countermeasures”. Drug regulators pretended to apply the usual quality, safety and efficacy standards…..but we know they did not. They did not because they did not need to do so. It was all theatre.

You can read all about this in a Brownstone paper published by myself and a number of colleagues (see below).

Brownstone 5 Jan 2023 Did National Security Imperative Compromise Covid Vaccine Safety? Copy 308KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We all know people in Australia, US, Canada, UK and NZ were all crushed by draconian and ruthless Covid lockdowns, mandates and emergency legislation. We are all part of the 5-Eyes intelligence network. But what about “countermeasures” for Australia?

We seem to have our own “countermeasures”…. What lays ahead for us? Another emergency? Forced “vaccinations”? CLICK HERE for the Australian Government Dept. of Defence announcement of 2013.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.