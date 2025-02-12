It has finally been admitted by the US CIA, after 4 years, that the COVID pandemic was caused by a man-made virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

We now know Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak and associated criminals conspired to engineer the virus SARS-CoV-2 to make it more pathogenic using banned Gain-of-Function research. The funding was covered up and in part was made through the now discredited USAID program under cover of assisting developing countries.

Fauci lied numerous times under oath at US Congressional hearings but that is no bother to him as he is now covered by Joe Biden’s pardon back to 2014 when gain-of-function began according to emails, contracts, money transfers etc.

The Covid pandemic would never have occurred without gain-of-function research which enabled this laboratory virus to come into existance. It goes without saying that if gain-of-function research continues, there will certainly be another pandemic, perhaps even worse than SARS-CoV-2. More and more credible authorities are now referring to SARS-CoV-2 as a bioweapon. They knew full well the damage it could cause.

I alerted my readers to gain-of-function research previously in a Substack of 9 June 2024 and indicated at that time that Australia was involved. CLICK HERE.

Now, an important Substack dated 9 January by EXCESSDEATHSAU CLICK HERE details Australian involvement in dangerous Gain-of-Function research and states:

“Over the last 10 years, the Australian Government has funded or conducted 17 research projects that were identified by the Expert Panel as gain-of-function research ‘of particular concern.’ Ten of the projects were funded by NHMRC and 8 were conducted by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO); one project was both funded by NHMRC and conducted by CSIRO.”

Shame on them all!

Why has gain-of-function research not been banned? Is it the intention to depopulate or control populations or perhaps both?

The Australian government is continuing with gain-of-function research knowing full well that all BSL4 (biological safety laboratory Level 4) labs have recorded leaks! So, it is guaranteed that gain-of-function will be responsible for another pandemic. But, of course, any future pandemic can be plausibly explained by an “inadvertent leak” and an intentional release would be almost impossible to prove.

