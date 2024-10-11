Cancers are on the rise following the rollout of the COVID-19 “vaccines”. Why?

More and more highly credentialed clinicians and scientists are raising the alarm.

Federal MP Russell Broadbent has written 2 important letters (20th and 25th September) to the Prime Minister (see attached) co-signed by a number of concerned doctors, scientists, lawyers and academics. See below.

Broadbent Letter To Pm 20 Sept 2024 310KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Broadbent Letter To Pm 25 Sept 2024 639KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The evidence underpinning the cancer risk posed by DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna shots was first revealed by Kevin McKernan and Dr Phillip Buckhaultz and now specifically re-confirmed by Dr David Speicher from Canada.

The levels of DNA contamination are up to 145 times higher than the safe limit specified by the TGA (which is 10ng per dose guidance).

Given the silence from our Therapeutic Goods Administration, Federal and State health bureaucrats and most Federal and State politicians (there are notable exceptions including Senators Roberts, Babet and Rennick), Mr. Broadbent’s letters puts our Prime Minister and the whole of government on notice….they are now accountable. There is no plausible deniability.

Local Councils profess their concern and willingness to act in the interest of public health. There are 537 local Councils. The first Council to be approached with this major public health concern is now underway. Hats off to ex-barrister Julian Gillespie and his colleagues for raising this safety issue with the Port Hedland Council. CLICK HERE to view Julian’s Substack of 10 October.

