WHAT IS THE TRUE INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE VAX REPORTING?

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, which has lied to us for more than 3 years in claiming the Covid injections were “safe and effective”, has the sole responsibility for collecting, assessing and reporting serious adverse events (including death) in association with all drugs. But have they been doing their job? Have they lied to us repeatedly?

The powerful data analysis produced by Wouter Aukema from the Netherlands reveals the Covid “vaccines” were not “safe”. CLICK HERE (51 min) to view his summary of findings. His analysis is consistent with completely independent data analyses from various other sources which have produced similarly alarming results.

When last I checked, the Australian adverse drug reporting system, DAEN, reports only 30 deaths possibly related to the Covid “vaccines”. Credible Excess Death analysis since the rollout of the “vaccines” not due to Covid-19 could possibly be more than 100,000. The government would refute this because they have changed the baseline number of expected deaths in a slight of hand thus being able to claim much fewer Excess Deaths but they are only fooling those who are not looking closely.

HOW DEADLY WHITE RUBBERY CLOTS FORM

Now an explanation as to the mechanism of formation of white rubbery “clots” seen by embalmers worldwide in both living and deceased.

CLICK HERE to view (8 min).

