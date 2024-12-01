After 4 long years, we now know the COVID gene-based experimental so-called “vaccines” are neither safe nor effective.

These gene-based injections have produced more serious adverse events, more deaths and a wider range of adverse events affecting more organ systems than any other drug in history.

Excess deaths (all deaths regardless of cause above historical average) rose sharply following the jab rollouts but not in 2020 when the SARS-CoV-2 virus was most virulent. The Excess Deaths following jab rollouts even rose in jurisdictions which did not have a single COVID-19 case (Queensland and Western Australia). That is fairly compelling evidence that the jabs are to blame for the Excess Deaths. These deaths, depending on how they are recorded and calculated, probably number somewhere between 30,000 and 100,000 in Australia alone. We all have seen fairly healthy middle age individuals die due to heart attack or stroke or cancer and various neurological diseases (including the dementias) are on the rise and more prominent.

So, how can our Australian Government continue to say the jabs are “safe”? The answer is simple.

The same people who lied to you for 4 long years about the origin of the virus, how the “vaccines” protect you from infection, how the “vaccines” prevent transmission of the virus, how natural immunity should not count, why we should accept totalitarian measures of “no jab - no job”, lockdowns, vaccine passports and forced masking…..these same people are in charge of assessing more than 140,000 COVID-19 “vaccine” adverse event reports within a government adverse event reporting system (DAEN) . These same architects of the fear and the misinformation campaign now have the job of determining if a death or serious injury post-vaccination was probably or definitely due to the shots. What a joke!

We don’t know who is doing the assessing of reported COVID “vaccine” adverse events, the guidelines for assessment or how data may be edited, amended or redacted or simply ignored to minimise the safety signals.

Incredibly….here is what the TGA say:

“The TGA has identified 14 reports where the cause of death was linked to vaccination from 1,004 reports received and reviewed. There have been no new vaccine-related deaths identified since 2022.”

“Beware of vaccine misinformation - It is important when looking for information about COVID-19 vaccines to consider whether the source of the information is credible and trustworthy.”

Obviously, the Drug Adverse Event Notification system has failed (or rather the people running the system have failed).

The TGA have even shut down regular reporting of jab adverse events.

CLICK HERE to view the last COVID-19 vaccine safety report of 2 Nov. 2023.

The TGA say: “In line with the official end of the COVID-19 emergency response, this will be the last regular publication of the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Report. Routine safety monitoring and surveillance of the COVID-19 vaccines will continue along with timely communication of any updated safety advice when needed.”

You also need to know, the Australian Government has now discontinued the vaccine compensation scheme for the jab injured.

Is all this coming together for you? The Government is turning a blind eye to the adverse consequences. How can we ever trust them again?

The diligent, accurate and transparent recording of adverse events following the release of any new drug (especially an experimental gene-based therapeutic with limited toxicological safety data) is the primary way to assess the true safety. If this system is corrupted, inefficient or covert…..there is no way to clearly establish the true safety (or lack thereof) on a population wide scale. There are clear international guidelines and protocols to do this but the fact that the TGA has only admitted to 14 post-jab deaths due to the “vaccines” is testament to the glaring fact that the Drug Adverse Event Notification system has failed.

Here is just another glaring example of the failure of the adverse event reporting system.

The TGA say: “Myocarditis is reported in around 1-2 in every 100,000 people who receive Comirnaty (Pfizer), around 2 in every 100,000 of those who receive Spikevax (Moderna)”. Really?

What are chances that 3 of 5 children in one family develop myocarditis post-jab?CLICK HERE for my Substack of 19 November for details.

SOMETHING HAD TO BE DONE – SOMETHING WAS DONE

An independent adverse drug event reporting system was launched by a group of highly qualified and dedicated individuals determined to expose the truth. See my Substack of 26 January. CLICK HERE to view.

Here is information from the OpenDAEN website (similar to the independent OpenVAERS):

“Although there are some DAEN case reports that show proof of causality, there is currently over 141,000 cases including over 1,000 reported deaths, following COVID-19 vaccines, listed publicly on the TGA DAEN in Australia.”

The website to go to for complete data is OpenDAEN.info

“Our research team (in the data sciences) is made up of group of volunteers including those with medical, statistical and legal expertise. We have voluntarily and painstakingly created and helped to develop this website and specifically the database, OpenDAEN, which is information sourced directly from various Australian Government publicly available websites (de-identified data/information).”

Researcher Sharon Cousins has been working on this data for some time.

CLICK HERE for a first hand account of the bad batch problem and to see how OpenDAEN uncovered a “bad batch” of jabs. The batch had 161 serious adverse events and 2 deaths. Mr. Russell Broadbent Federal MP chaired the hour- long discussion of 4 people affected who tell their story of this bad batch.

As a result of this interview, Mr. Broadbent has asked the Minister for Heath a simple question: “What is the TGA doing to follow up…?”

Mr. Broadbent is an MP who cares. The question is: Does the Minister for Health care?

CLICK HERE to view what Mr. Broadbent has to say on bad batch FG0050 (1 min).

The TGA say:

“Anyone can report a suspected side effect, either:

· directly to the TGA · through a health professional · by calling 1300 Medicine (1300 633 424) or visiting www.1300medicine.com.au- external site.

You can report anonymously.”

I suggest that, if you or someone you know, has been vax injured….report it! Don’t be deterred. Keep records of who you spoke to, who you contacted, dates and a full record of information supplied. The batch number of the shot is of particular importance as certain batches have previously been associated with relative high rates of adverse effects and death.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

