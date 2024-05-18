PROF. ROBERT CLANCY ON VACCINE INJURIES AND “LONG-COVID”

CLICK HERE to view Prof. Clancy’s recent interview with John Campbell.

Bottom line…using Coronavirus Spike Protein as an antigen for a genetic “vaccine” which has no “off switch” was a very bad idea from the start and a systemically administered vaccine should never be a central strategy for controlling a respiratory pandemic as governments foolishly recommended.

Here is copy of a letter (from a friend) to Senator Roberts (One Nation Party) regarding suggestions to assist the Government’s inquiry into the dramatic increase in Excess Deaths in Australia and around the world following the rollout of the Covid-19 “vaccines”…..

“Senator [Roberts], may I respectfully suggest that you ask Trevor Sutton - the husband of Sarah Jane Halton - to assist you with your enquiries into excess deaths.

Trevor will almost certainly be better equipped and informed than most on the subject; not only because he occupies a very senior position in the Australian Bureau of Statistics .. and not only because his wife is a former very influential member of the Australian COVID Taskforce (that, inter alia, promoted the no jab/no job policy)

… and not only because his wife is also Chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) - that was launched at a WEF function in Davos in 2017 with ~ US $460 million from Bill Gates/the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) + with a large sum from the Wellcome Trust …

… and not only because his wife - the same Sarah Jane Halton - is also a past Chair of the World Health Assembly (WHA) that gives the marching orders to the WHO …

… and not only because Trevor’s wife, Jane Halton, played an active role in the surprisingly prescient pandemic simulation Event 201 on 18 October, 2019 ..

… and not only because both Trevor Sutton & his wife are directors of the Washington University offshoot - the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation (IHME) that (reportedly) received the largest ever funding in the history of Washington University - from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation …

… and not only because the IHME along with Neil Ferguson at the Imperial College London (that also received substantial funding from Bill Gates/BMGF), at the start of the pandemic, made predictions (that instilled enormous fear in populations worldwide) of COVID-19 deaths - predictions that subsequently proved to have been curiously excessive and (allegedly) unsubstantiated by scientific method ….

BUT ALSO BECAUSE Trevor Sutton’s brother is Brett Sutton - who was Victoria’s CHO during the pandemic - when & where the most ruthless & brutal suppression of Australians’ constitutional & human rights occurred.

So, I’m sure you will agree, Senator …

Trevor Sutton at the Australian Bureau of Statistics is superbly equipped to assist you and the Australian Parliament to get access to ALL anonymised record-level statistical data that you and your parliamentary colleagues need to discover what is causing the shocking excess deaths …

… and, of course, Trevor will be able to put you in touch with his lovely wife, Jane …

… and (apart from Bill Gates himself) there is probably no one else on planet Earth who is better positioned & equipped to put you in touch with others she knows extremely well … to help you discover whether and to what extent the COVID-19 mRNA experimental gene therapy injections might have something to do with the extraordinarily high and otherwise unexplained excess deaths.

I do hope this suggestion helps you as I’m sure all of the parties mentioned above will cooperate fully with you.

I’m sure they are all desperately keen to have the truth known … and to have a halt put to the use of the experimental mRNA gene therapy injections if (heaven forbid) there is even the slightest possibility that they might be contributing to excess deaths & especially if they are contributing to young people dying, coming down with turbo cancers, suffering from myocarditis, pericarditis, debilitating neurological problems or otherwise suffering harm.”

Anon

DISCLAIMER:

