A couple days ago I walked into a medical centre I had not visited previously. Much to my surprise all four receptionists were wearing paper masks and there were signs everywhere stating it was mandatory to wear masks while in the clinic. I had to go downstairs to the pharmacy and purchase for $1.50 a paper mask before being allowed to wait to see a General Practitioner doctor. Everyone in the waiting room was wearing a paper mask. I did not put my mask on during my visit.

This is really scary stuff. Despite unequivocal science that paper masks do not and cannot prevent transmission or acquisition of a respiratory virus like SARS-CoV-2, everybody in the clinic was either too afraid to question the prevailing government mask propaganda, completely ill-informed regarding the science or had not thought about the issue.

What the hell is going on? Have we learned nothing at all?

After 4 long years of suffering a litany of outright lies and bad advice from our government regarding Covid (see my Substack of 31 July – CLICK HERE - the lies continue unabated and there has been no apology. In fact, the playbook continues and we are now told that Covid 2.0 (Bird Flu) is on the way. How is this possible knowing we have been constantly lied to for 4 years?

I’ve tried very hard to stay in my lane regarding the science of Covid and the experimental injections and just presented the science as I understand it given my training and experience over more than 40 years within the pharmaceutical industry. But, as hard as I try, it seems impossible to explain the mistakes in government policy, clinical management and drug regulatory failures by staying in my lane.

To understand why Covid happened and why it was such a monumental failure of health policy it is obvious that there is a need to consider geo-political and economic factors.

This is why I have devoted this Substack entirely to Dr. Robert Malone and a presentation he just delivered on psychological operations (psy-ops) as they relate to Covid and other beliefs based largely on fake science which are also driven by commercial interests using fear (eg. global warming). I highly recommend that you spend an hour of your time to listen to this presentation. CLICK HERE to watch the Youtube clip.

Globalised corporatism involving the Great Reset, corporate surveillance and government censorship involving sophisticated psy-op techniques are all addressed. Looking through this lens, Covid can be understood in terms of a well-orchestrated psy-op for commercial gain and control. Many have been saying this for some time but Malone explains it in a concise and logical way.

DISCLAIMER:

