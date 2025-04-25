We have long passed the “evidence” stage of the Covid saga. The data is in………these shots should never have been approved. It is clear they have cost more lives than the number claimed to have been saved. The argument for this is nicely summarised in a Steve Kirsch Substack of 25 April - CLICK HERE.

There is now palpable anger among a large section of the community who understand what criminal and evil acts have been perpetrated upon us.

We have witnessed pure evil in lying about the safety and efficacy of the gene-based experimental mRNA injections and forcing people to be injected. There has never been anything like this in history. Potentially, millions have been killed and millions more have suffered serious consequential adverse effects, Now that the truth is being revealed the question must be - Should those directly responsible pay a personal price for their actions?

Well, freedom fighter Monica Smit, for one, thinks so. Remember she was jailed for 21 days for opposing the illegal and totalitarian lockdowns of the Andrews State government. She has taken advice that it is possible to personally take action to criminally prosecute Daniel Andrews and she is seeking justice. Monica has received credible legal advice that it is possible to pursue a private prosecution, not a police prosecution, for criminal acts. CLICK HERE to view her 8 minute video explaining the action.

Go to reignitedemocracy.com.au to donate for the trial of Daniel Andrews.

Litigation is emerging everywhere. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the worldwide principle architect of the Covid “vaccine”, lockdown and masking policies, is also being pursued legally in the US. Daniel Andrews is our Fauci. There must be accountability.

It is now widely acknowledged that it was illegal to mandate US military to be forced to receive an experimental vaccine under release of the gene-based experimental therapies using Emergency Use Authorisation. The new Pentagon Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth has admitted it was wrong. CLICK HERE for Robert Malone’s Substack of 26 April which may open the way for military court martials.

All the while, Dr. Melissa McCann, is struggling to bring justice for thousands of Covid vaccine injured in the Australian Federal Court where the government has denied any “duty of care”. See my Substack of 12 April - CLICK HERE to view. This is a total disgrace.

Our government, despite a promise to conduct a Royal Commission into the Covid “pandemic”, has refused to do so. The Labor government has turned their back on us.

We need justice.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

