COVID-19 “Vaccines”: A Failure of the Drug regulatory System

Speaker: Dr. Phillip Altman

Watch the recording. CLICK HERE for my 30 min. presentation on 2 April 2024 at Sydney Library.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, Australia’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), was highly regarded internationally for its rigorous application of the most stringent international standards of drug quality, safety and efficacy.

However, in assessing the quality, safety and efficacy of data submitted in support of the gene-based COVID “vaccines”, these standards were seriously compromised in many fundamental and critically important ways. Given the serious quality, safety and efficacy problems now well-known and widely reported in relation to the COVID“ vaccines” – the evidence now suggests that these gene-based injections should never have been approved by the TGA because they have caused more harm than good. A detailed description of the TGA’s failures to properly evaluate the COVID “vaccines” will be described in this presentation.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

