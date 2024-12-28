FIRST, let’s start with a few relevant indisputable widely known FACTS:

There has been a rise in unexplained all-cause-mortality (deaths from all causes) since the rollout of the COVID-19 "vaccines" (but not in 2020 when the virus was most virulent and there were no COVID "vaccines". Vaccines, in general, are not subjected to properly designed long-term clinical trials to determine if they actually do more harm than good and/or cause chronic disease and increased mortality. It is possible to design a clinical trial to claim a vaccine is safe when it is not. The assessment of vaccine safety falls mainly on prescribing doctors to voluntarily report safety issues post-vaccination but most doctors are reluctant to do so - the under reporting factor for vaccine adverse events could be as high as 100x. With regard to Point 1. (above), I have addressed this issue in many Substacks. Up to now, there is no plausible and credible explanation except that the COVID "vaccines" are to blame based on the timing of the rise of the Excess Deaths and the introduction of the "vaccines", autopsy reports linking the vaccines to deaths and established pharmacological mechanisms of toxicity of the spike protein and lipid nanoparticle.

While there has been an understandable focus on COVID “vaccines”, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long questioned the safety of vaccines in general. His position is that vaccines have not been properly assessed for long term safety.

This position of RFKJr is correct. Vaccines are serious drugs yet they are not subjected to proper long term safety testing. This was made clear by Dr. Stanley Plotkin (Godfather of vaccinology) in his Sworn Deposition of 2018. See my Substack of 12 July 2024 (CLICK HERE) and the full text of the Deposition published by Aravind Mohanoor in his Substack of 13 July 2024 (below).

Dr. Plotkin also stated in a publication:

“Postauthorization studies are needed to fully characterize the safety profile of a new vaccine, since prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes, follow-up durations, and population heterogeneity. It is critical to examine adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) that have not been detected in clinical trials, to ascertain whether they are causally or coincidentally related to vaccination. When they are caused by vaccines (vaccine adverse reactions), the risk attributable to vaccination and the biologic mechanism must be ascertained.”Funding Post-authorization Vaccine-Safety Science Authors: Daniel A. Salmon, Ph.D., M.P.H., Walter A. Orenstein, M.D., Stanley A. Plotkin, M.D., and Robert T. Chen, M.D. Published July 6, 2024 N Engl J Med 2024;391:102-105 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMp2402379 VOL. 391 No. 2.

The thrust of this publication was to claim a lack of funding to properly investigate vaccine safety……but we all know that is not true. The vaccine industry makes hundreds of billions of dollars from the sale of vaccines. There is just no interest, no will to investigate. The industry does not want to generate data showing vaccines are not safe.

The literature seems devoid of good quality surveys comparing the long term health of the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated. However, Joy Garner of the Control Group has issued a survey on this topic reporting the following:

“Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans (CGS) show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death. This survey quantified the long- term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74%vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. Because 99.74% of the U.S. population is vaccine-exposed, published national disease rates invariably reflect the frequency of observed negative outcomes arising from exposure to vaccines. The Control Group comparison graphs lead to the inescapable conclusion, and near mathematical certainty, that vaccine exposure is the actual cause of the observed disparity in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.”

The full report is below:

I would like to see this sort of survey expanded and conducted on an international scale and properly funded and supervised to see if the conclusions can be replicated. This would take a considerable effort but given the important question of vaccines and chronic disease….it is desperately needed.

In the meantime, it is of note that studies are now emerging concerning the Excess Deaths of the COVID unvaccinated vs the vaccinated.

I specifically refer to an Italian study by Alessandria et al who found that COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ reduced life expectancy by 37% and increased all-cause death risks during the 2-year follow-up period.” The study can be downloaded below. This study appears to support the view of Rancourt et al that up to 17 million may have died due to the COVID “vaccines” and the COVID-19 “vaccines” certainly did not save net lives.

Another study from Brazil Rodrigues et al, Frontiers in Medicine, 18 Dec. 2024) suggests that after one year, COVID-19 “vaccination” doubles the risk of post-COVID death. The results were mixed when other subsets were analysed. See attached below.

