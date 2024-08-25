I have been following Dr. Michael Yeadon for some time in relation to his views on Covid-19 and the Covid-19 “vaccines” because he has impressive credentials and experience in the development of vaccines for big Pharma internationally. One would be foolish not to take note of what he has to say.

But Dr. Yeadon has recently apparently offered some explosive comments about ivermectin. CLICK HERE for a 4 min video.

Apparently, in reference to certain animal fertility studies, Dr. Yeadon said that ivermectin was a “violent fertility toxin”. Such a comment is out of character for Dr. Yeadon. The use of the word “violent” raises alarm bells - it is not a word used by toxicologists. Given the insurmountable body of evidence supporting ivermectin safety and efficacy in the management of Covid-19, why would Yeadon be making this sort of statement at this time?

To be brutally frank….. I am suspicious.

The possibilities are that Yeadon has been leaned on, or he may have a commercial conflict of interest, or his has lost his marbles or maybe his interview is an AI fake.

All I can say is that I need more information. I want to see the full toxicology study upon Yeadon bases his comments. I want to know who did the study, what are the conflicts of interests of those conducting the study and can the study results be reproduced by other researchers.

All I know so far is that rabbits were given a human equivalent of 240mg per day (10 times the recommended dose for Covid-19) for 56 days and the follow up period was relative short so we do not know if the claimed fertility impairment was short-lived or not. See Dr. Tess Lawrie’s Substack (CLICK HERE) of 16 Aug.

All I know is that ivermectin is widely used in tens of millions of Africans every week for many years to prevent serious River Blindness and there has been no hint of fertility impairment. Strange don’t you think?

Dr. Tess Lawrie has been a long-time supporter and advocate of ivermectin. For those who do not know, Tess is one of the most-experienced systematic literature reviewers anywhere. Dr. Lawrie has challenged Dr. Yeadon to debate this astounding claim. CLICK HERE to view her Substack of 20 Aug.

Dr. Lawrie has also presented fertility data from Our World in Data in her Substack of 22 August (CLICK HERE).

Much is at stake here.

Frankly, I am skeptical about Dr. Yeadon’s claim. I want to see the data. I want to see it reproduced. I want to know more. Is this a hit-job organised by big Pharma? Is it real?

Let’s wait and see if Dr. Yeadon accepts the challenge from Dr. Lawrie. My bet is on Lawrie.

