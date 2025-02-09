The Substack by “A Midwestern Doctor” of 20 January is the best summary I have found to date regarding possible Covid vaccine shedding. CLICK HERE to view.

As many of you know, I am ambivalent on the topic. It is difficult for me to wrap my mind around the numbers and mechanistic explanations. I try and be very surefooted and circumspect in my Substacks and this necessarily means I may not be the first off the mark in relation to a particular topic but the other side of this coin is that many thousands of my followers have rewarded me with their trust.

I know this topic is of considerable concern to many and for this reason I am distributing this information so you can assess for yourself and make up your own mind.

I’d be interested in your comments/experiences…..

