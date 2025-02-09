The Substack by “A Midwestern Doctor” of 20 January is the best summary I have found to date regarding possible Covid vaccine shedding. CLICK HERE to view.
As many of you know, I am ambivalent on the topic. It is difficult for me to wrap my mind around the numbers and mechanistic explanations. I try and be very surefooted and circumspect in my Substacks and this necessarily means I may not be the first off the mark in relation to a particular topic but the other side of this coin is that many thousands of my followers have rewarded me with their trust.
I know this topic is of considerable concern to many and for this reason I am distributing this information so you can assess for yourself and make up your own mind.
I’d be interested in your comments/experiences…..
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
I am under the impression that a gene therapy must be teated for shedding and when you look at the safety protocol pfizer put in place......
Shedding safety protocol from the Pfizer clinical trial -
"Inhalation or skin contact" was the exact wording in Pfizer's clinical trial protocol document (linked below). Pfizer *anticipated* that people coming into contact with the study participants (the ones receiving the Pfizer "vaccines") either via “inhalation or skin contact” might exhibit SAEs (serious adverse events) or AEs (adverse events). read section 10.4.1, (pages 132 to 133), where it states, and I quote: "Male participants are eligible to participate [in the study, where they would receive the Pfizer Covid "vaccines"] if they agree to the following requirements during the intervention period for at least 28 days after the last dose of study intervention [the "vaccines"], which corresponds to the time needed to eliminate reproductive safety risk of the study intervention(s)." Read that part and what follows, as men receiving the jabs are then told to REFRAIN from having sex with a "female of childbearing potential." How many men taking the Covid jab have been warned not to have sex "for at least 28 days" after their 2nd Covid jab? According to this Pfizer document, anyone not knowing about that warning has potential to cause "reproductive safety risk”.
Also be sure to read sections 8.3.5.1 to 8.3.5.3 (pages 67 to 69) -- Pfizer anticipated what is now being referred to as "shedding" of the vaccine contents from the vaxxed to the unvaxxed. https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf
For some reason, one phenomenon that the "shedding" crowd appears to avoid discussing is that the female menstrual cycle is under pheromone control. Speaking as a molecular/cell biologist, I find it much easier to conceive biologically that any interpersonal menstrual effects of the vaccine are due to disruption of human female pheromonal signalling rather than some mysterious transmission of the "vaccine" or the spike protein (in quantities that must be extremely limited). Problem is, while we know that pheromonal control of human female menstruation exists, we know very little about it. So someone needs to do some controlled experimentation with the "vaccines" but who on Earth would ever want to be injected with them now? So this discussion regarding the reality of "shedding" will go on in the absence of any solid scientific evidence and reach mythic proportions IMO but we will never have much of an answer as to what is happening.
And another problem is that, by labelling this phenomenon "shedding", one has already pre-supposed a mechanism for the interpersonal effect phenomenon and locked us into a blinkered debate regarding what could be going on. It is just poor science all round!