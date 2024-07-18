MORE LEAKED AUDIO FROM THE CHANNEL 7 COVID SPOTLIGHT EPISODE

From PharmaFiles by Aussie17 (Substack of 9 July 2024):

CLICK HERE to listen to 3 min. audio from former President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) by Prof. Kerry Phelps.

"I mean I've never seen so many young people having cardiac MRIs in my entire career. There are people who've had heart damage, myocarditis, they've had heart problems, gastrointestinal problems, dysautonomia."…….Professor Kerryn Phelps”

BABIES REPORTED HAVING HEART ATTACKS IN THE WOMB

Dr. James Thorp, one of the world’s most experienced obstetricians has been reporting widespread menstrual abnormalities, infertility, birth defects and miscarriages following the rollout of the Covid gene-based “vaccines”.

Now Dr. Thorp is reporting that he is seeing babies are having heart attacks in the womb using ultrasound. CLICK HERE to view 4 min. video.

The alarm bells are ringing. Normally, such a report would cause immediate and deep concern. Why is there no concern or curiosity on the part of drug regulators?

