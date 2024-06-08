To many, understanding the high technical issues surrounding the Covid “pandemic” and the Covid “vaccines” is a daunting prospect. I’ve tried to explain various parts of the puzzle in my 300 or so Substacks since the beginning of 2023.

However, I’d like to now point my readers to one of the single most important wide-ranging reviews ever published. This review is written by the best of the best including Stephanie Seneca, Jessica Rose, Steve Kirsch and Peter McCullough. This review can be uploaded below. You know is it “on the money” because the journal indicates the paper has been retracted…..in other words the information contained in the paper cannot be tolerated by Big Pharma and the journal must accede.

Lessons Learned Mead, Seneff, Wolfinger, Rose, Kirsch, Mccullough 1.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

These authors have collectively written many hundreds of papers on Covid and the Covid injections and I’m sure these names are well known to my readers…..I quote them frequently. This monumental review is supported by 293 published references.

Share

BOMBSHELL REPORT - Startling Spike in Singapore's Cancer Medication Sales in 2023!

Now here is something most interesting……..I say this for 2 reasons:

Firstly, despite the fact that there are literally thousands of highly qualified and experienced drug regulatory and clinical trial personnel like myself around the world who know the ugly truth behind the Covid injections, relatively few have chosen to speak out for fear of loosing their jobs and careers.

One exception is “Aussie17” whose identity is unknown to me. But you can read what this person is saying about the spike in Singapore’s Cancer medication sales following the rollout of the Covid injections in a Substack. CLICK HERE to view this Substack of 6 January 2024.

The reason why this information is so important is because the two main (and usually reliable) methods to monitor and assess the safety of new medications (clinical trial data and post-marketing adverse drug reaction reporting data) have been totally corrupted. The pre-registration adverse effects revealed in the clinical trials has been hidden and massaged to minimise the safety signals and the subjective assessment of post-marketing adverse reports stubbornly refuses to link Covid vaccination with tens of thousands of unexplained non-Covid Excess Deaths (mentioned in many of my previous Substacks). So…..what is left?

Indirect evidence such as that presented by Aussie17 is important. This evidence is perfectly consistent with other forms of indirect evidence - all pointing in the same sad direction.

My readers would know that Stephanie Seneff was one of the first to raise the alarm of oncogenic (cancer) potential of the mRNA “vaccines” more than 2 years ago. The potential biomolecular mechanisms were there for all to see. Unfortunately, it looks like Seneff was right in her early predictions.

Good on you Aussie17 ! I only wish more of my colleagues would stand to tell the truth.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.