Nothing we have been told about COVID or the COVID “vaccines” has been true. Everything we were told were absolute and intentional lies. The government embarked on a massive misinformation and disinformation campaign aided by incompetent “health experts”. It has cost us dearly.

But it gets worse. There have been no apologies, no changing course and no real empathy for those who died or have been seriously injured. Claims of millions of lives saved is a myth based on outrageous and inappropriate modelling assumptions by people who have a history of abysmal predictions, yet this lie is repeated over and over without any scientific data.

Last night on Channel 7 the misinformation campaign continued. Outrageous claims of safety and efficacy for the injections continued to be made by industry spruikers. We know them. They have wilfully ignored the scientific and clinical data that has emerged over the last 3 years. They have ignored the misery caused by the mistakes of ignorant politicians and bureaucrats supporting them who care more about their jobs than the lives of Australians.

While I was gratified to see that there was some discussion of personal Covid “vaccine” injuries, the two clinicians who made unsupported positive claims about the injections were not able to be properly challenged because there was no opposing scientific or clinical voice on the panel…..most convenient for Channel 7 if you wanted to avoid any proper debate and provide useful information upon which to avoid the mistakes of the past. The main stream news media has let us down badly and this television production is a good example of why fewer people now trust them. It is sad because our democracy and our safety depends on a trustworthy and honest media.

Given the unhelpful panel discussion on Channel 7 last night, I would like to remind my readers of the most informative and important conference on COVID and the COVID “vaccines” held in Australia - that was the COVID REVISITED CONFERENCE held at Sydney Library on 2 April.

I was proud to be part of this conference.

They want us to memory hole the COVID mistakes they have made and move on. We won’t move on. Things must change.

