Most of us now understand that we have been consistently lied to from the very beginning of the COVID “pandemic”. Nothing we have been told was true. Those that have told the lies have not been held responsible. In fact, in many cases these people have gone on to bigger and better jobs and even been given awards for service. It is disgusting. It is disgraceful. There is no remorse and no apology for the social damage, destruction of businesses, wasted trillions of dollars, psychological damage, ongoing illness and death.

Of all the lies, one stands out above the rest. That is, the origin of the virus itself. I say this because if we do not all understand and acknowledge the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus it is almost a certainty that we are doomed to repeat this tragic event in our history and the next time it might even be more serious (although that is hard to imagine).

However, one of the most erudite explanations of the origin of the virus was presented in a recent interview between Tucker Carlson and Prof. Jeffrey Sachs. This was an amazing 2 hr interview covering world affairs and was quite revealing and disturbing and should be watched in its entirety but I draw your particular attention to the segment commencing at 1hr 48 min on the origin of the virus. Be sure to watch it.

This is particularly important as gain-of-function dangerous viral research is still ongoing to produce highly pathogenic and infective new viruses which have the potential to inflict enormous harm to the world’s population. Even Australia is still engaging in gain-of-function viral research. We have not learned our lesson!

