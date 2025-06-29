Irreplaceable and world-class clinical data and biological samples regarding the use and potential harms of the Covid “vaccines” covering more than 10,000 people in the Australian State of Queensland is about to be hidden from view and destroyed.

Panic sets in as the Australian Government, without any defensible explanation, has given notice of this desperate move. I have reproduced this information from my previous Substack of 12 April below due to its importance:

Share

START 12 April SUBSTACK: As it happens, the Australian Queensland State Government has a very good system to record all hospital admissions, outpatient experience, adverse drug reactions and costs in great detail. This platform was employed to set up QoVAX (Queensland COVID-19 Vaccination Safety and Efficacy Trial). “A population-based study of COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness, providing a resource for studies to understand how the immune system responds to the COVID-19 vaccines, and what factors might affect vaccine response.” This state-wide study was designed to “better understand the short, medium and long-term impacts of COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines in Queensland.”

The Queensland government said: “The study is open to Queensland adults who have received two or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the last dose received one to three months ago.”

“Given this has been the largest coordinated vaccination program both in Queensland and across the world – we want to record and evaluate the immune response and vaccine experience of Queenslanders aged 18 years and over.”

CLICK HERE for the Government QoVAX website.

How wonderful is that? At last, the potential for an unbiased and critical analysis of the safety and efficacy of the COVID “vaccines” which has been badly lacking worldwide.

But wait……….

Read the QoVax letter sent to all study participants 19 March 2025 below. It says in part:

“QoVAX-SET study will be archived for the specified time-period as

required by law however, it will not be accessed or used for any future purpose.”

Qovax Letter 333KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It looks like the Government does not want to know the awful facts. No public analysis will be done…..the public, who paid for the study, will not get the results. It looks like the Government knows the truth. We need to demand this data.

The Government cover-up continues……….what a disgrace. Watch this space. I’m sure this is not the end of the story. We must hold the Government to account.” END 12 April SUBSTACK

I said - “Watch this space”……..

Listen to Prof. Wendy Hoy (29 June - Professor of Medicine, University of Queensland) describe to Dr. John Campbell the unique quality of the data and biological specimens. Prof. Hoy is recognised as one of Australia’s most eminent medical authorities and a member of the prestigious Australian Academy of Science. CLICK HERE to watch her 30 min interview with John Campbell (UK).

Physician Dr. Philip McMillan (UK) also describes how critically important this Australian data and biological specimens are to the safety assessment of the Covid “vaccines”. CLICK HERE (13 min).

The Australian Government has:

1. Failed to call a Royal Commission into the disaster surrounding the Covid “vaccines” despite a pre-election promise to do so

2. Ordered its lawyers to argue in court that it has no “duty of care” regarding Covid vaccine injuries

3. Failed to properly follow up more than a 1000 reported Covid “vaccine” linked deaths including 35 deaths on the day of injection

4. Changed the way the Australian Bureau of Statistics records the dramatic rise in unexpected non-Covid deaths (Excess Deaths) following the rollout of the Covid vaccines.

5. Advised that irreplaceable QoVax health records will be quarantined from future use and analysis and the destruction of irreplaceable biological samples despite being put on legal notice that such data and specimens may constitute evidence in potential or current legal action claiming Covid vaccine harm.

In short, the Australian Government has done everything it can to avoid responsibility and bury the truth.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.