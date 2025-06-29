Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)'s avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)
20h

Panic alright , but in the context of the way the world is shaping , the covid crimes , the genocide in gaza , or the murderous remdesivir , midazolam protocols , it's not at all surprising .....the despotism in the west is no longer hidden and I don't believe they care .....🤷🏻‍♂️😔🙏🏾🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Wendy E Hoy's avatar
Wendy E Hoy
21h

It is great how you have threaded the coverage of this issue together, is together, Dr Altman, Congratulation and thankyou. WH

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by phillip.altman
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture