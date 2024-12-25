We now know our drug regulators have lied about the safety and efficacy of the Covid "vaccines" from the beginning. We now know SARS-CoV-2 was made in a laboratory. We now know that laboratories are right now producing man-made highly lethal bird flu viruses using gain-of-function research which may lead to a catastrophic pandemic far worse than Covid-19 with an infection fatality rate maybe 100 times as high. We also know that effective treatments of COVID-19 were demonised by drug regulators and health bureaucrats and those advocating those treatments were attacked personally and continue to be threatened with the loss of certification to practice.

We also all remember the casual off-hand comments of President Trump on the possibility of using "disinfectants" for COVID. CLICK HERE for the brief X (Twitter) clip.

At the time, this sounded crazy.........but there may have been some basis for his comments. Read the highly interesting 26 December Substack of Dr. Pierre Kory (CLICK HERE). As it turns out, Trump may have been not far from the mark.

The demonisation of President Trump is not dissimilar to the recent demonisation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when he was purposely and incorrectly accused of aiming to withdraw polio vaccines when, in fact, all he said was that all vaccines should be researched to prove they are safe. Through RFK’s work and US Congressional hearings, it is now understood that properly designed clinical studies have never been done to establish the longer term safety of vaccines.

DISCLAIMER:

