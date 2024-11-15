We have been repeatedly lied to about COVID and the COVID “vaccines” (CLICK HERE for my list of 62 lies so far). More and more people are awake to the scam. But sales of the injections are falling and something must be done.

A friend of mine drew to my attention an article in today’s Australian Newspaper entitled: “Confused about Covid-19 jabs? Here’s what a top doctor says” by Prof. Steve Robson who is claimed to be “one of Australia’s most highly qualified surgical specialists, researchers and teachers”. Wow! Impressive. I personally do not read newspapers anymore as they are generally full of propaganda narratives.

I have attached below some text (in italics) of the article and provided my own brief comments to contrast with the opinion of the good Professor.

PROFESSOR: “Yet as I prepared to travel overseas for work this month, I was shocked to realise that I had totally lost track of my Covid immunisation status. After hanging on every announcement from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) – Australia’s expert immunisation advisory body – I had dropped the ball utterly. I couldn’t even remember the current Covid vaccination recommendations. I don’t think I’m alone in this, however. Vaccination rates in general are falling fast.”

COMMENT: It is no wonder vaccination rates are falling fast. More and more people know that the COVID-19 “vaccines” do not prevent one from getting COVID and there are many serious adverse events and death linked to the shots. Moreover, people are dying from cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurological disease all over the world at higher than expected rates ever since the shots were introduced. Maybe he is unaware.

The damage toll was nicely summarised by Nicolas Hulscher in his Substack of 3 November 2024 -

PROFESSOR: “When I checked, I found that the current Australian advice is for adults aged between 18 and 64 years – my age group – to “consider” boosters every year based on a “risk-benefit assessment”. If you are immunocompromised, then you should “consider” yearly boosters. The advice is clearer if you’re 75 or older: have a six-monthly booster. If you’re in the 65 to 74 age group, have a yearly booster.”

COMMENT: The AstraZeneca “vaccine” was withdrawn due to serious blood clotting. Some jurisdictions including American States no longer recommend the mRNA shots and many highly qualified and credentialed clinicians and scientists are calling for the total withdrawal of the mRNA “vaccines” worldwide. There has been no credible “risk-benefit analysis”…..this is the problem. The claim that the shots saved 20 million lives is a fallacy based on reckless modelling using fairytale assumptions of vaccine efficacy and safety. No drug in history has been reported to cause such a high incidence of serious adverse reactions, sickness and death. The good Professor seems to leave this information out in his glowing recommendations.

What other vaccine is so unsafe and ineffective that you need it every 6 months or every year and people are still not protected? The Covid-19 “vaccines” have produced more serious adverse events then all other vaccines combined going back decades (which amount to a higher number of total vaccine injections).

PROFESSOR: “Let’s start with the benefits of a vaccination. There’s no doubt that having a Covid-19 booster reduces the chance that you’ll catch the infection a bit, but more importantly it reduces the chance you’ll become really ill by a lot. It might also help to reduce the chance you’ll infect someone else if you catch it.”

COMMENT: The terms “a bit” and “a lot” really make you wonder why the good Professor has not cited any science. In fact, credible evidence exists to support the view that the Covid “vaccines” damage your immune system and make one more susceptible to COVID-19. NSW hospital statistics show the most highly vaccinated people are most likely to be recorded as seriously ill with COVID-19. Below is just one of a number of papers on this point.

PROFESSOR: “Vaccination is fundamental to public health. It has been estimated that vaccines have saved more than 150 million human lives in the last half-century. They are among the most effective medical treatments available to our species. An analysis by some of the world’s foremost scientists, recently published in The Lancet, estimated that 20 million lives had been saved by Covid-19 vaccination during the course of the pandemic.”

COMMENT: Here we go again……20 million lives saved and I suspect the good Professor doesn’t even know from where this figure or the 150 million figure came. What we do now know is that vaccines, as a therapeutic group, are the most poorly researched class of drug with little to no long term safety supporting their usage. The vaccine industry refuses to conduct credible long term safety studies, especially versus proper non-vaccinated control groups, because they don’t need to (they have legal indemnity) and they don’t want to know the answer.

PROFESSOR: “Covid vaccines aren’t perfect, but exhaustive global studies attest to their impressive record of safety and performance. A study of hundreds of thousands of Danish adults found that immediate adverse reactions were common, with pain, swelling at the injection site, and tiredness very common. Those are harmless to the average person.”

COMMENT: While the Professor admits to certain minor temporary annoying side effects he goes on to mention certain serious adverse effects such as clotting, stroke, brain inflammation, myocarditis and autoimmune disease. However, there seems to be no recognition of the true high incidence of these serious side effects.

A recent Substack by Steve Kirsch (CLICK HERE) nicely summarises the results of a recent adverse reaction survey from the US involving 99 million people. Only looking at a limited window of 42 days after vaccination and not recording any deaths (why not?), here is what was reported in the Global Vaccine Data Network:

So, my advice to the good Professor is to not take ATAGI advice without doing a little of your own homework. In my opinion, ATAGI contains a number of highly conflicted industry linked individuals interested in the promotion of vaccine products which are not supported by proper efficacy and safety data - especially long term safety data. So Steve - pause, take a deep breath and reconsider before you get your next booster and advise others to do the same.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

