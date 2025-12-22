RESIST THE DIGITAL ID PRISON
Step by step instructions
Go to www.myresistkit.com. CLICK HERE
It is free. Knowledge is power. Avail yourself of this incredibly useful information produced by dedicated individuals.
Many of my Substack subscribers have told me they do not intend to provide digital ID information as a requirement of Substack to read my posts. I understand.
We must all resist. Learn how to do it.
LATEST THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA NOW OUT
See the .pdf copy of Issue 21 below.
Merry Christmas to all my subscribers. Stay strong. Stay in the fight. Truth and beauty will win.
Thanks for reading Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY.
Just commenting in case this helps anyone Phillip..I wasn't able to 'like' or access the 'comment' area without seeing a 'Page not found' error or Age Verification required since Dec 10th when the new laws came into effect. I was definitely not going to comply with this no matter what. I tried to contact someone at Substack but only found the frustratingly annoying Substack chatbot :(
Eventually I found this email address: privacy@substackinc.com and advised them that I have a credit card attached to my account which Substack had publicly indicated would automatically be verified. After a few days I was notified (by a human lol) that the Age Verification requirement had been removed from my account and that no further action was required.
Unfortunately, RCR and ACA are missing a key understanding of what a digital ID actually is and are providing poor advice. Digital ID (Digital Identity) is your online identity that is made up of biometric data such as face photos, fingerprints, iris scans and voice recordings all tied to a unique number along with all of your account information (banks, utilities, internet etc). By giving any organisation an alternate photo ID (drivers license/passport) you are effectively providing them your biometric data to build your digital identity! You do not want this. If you consent to providing an alternate ID please use a non-photographic ID along with supporting documentation e.g. birth cert + utility bill (refer to 100 point identity check documents). Otherwise do not comply.