Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matrix's avatar
Matrix
2d

Just commenting in case this helps anyone Phillip..I wasn't able to 'like' or access the 'comment' area without seeing a 'Page not found' error or Age Verification required since Dec 10th when the new laws came into effect. I was definitely not going to comply with this no matter what. I tried to contact someone at Substack but only found the frustratingly annoying Substack chatbot :(

Eventually I found this email address: privacy@substackinc.com and advised them that I have a credit card attached to my account which Substack had publicly indicated would automatically be verified. After a few days I was notified (by a human lol) that the Age Verification requirement had been removed from my account and that no further action was required.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura's avatar
Laura
1dEdited

Unfortunately, RCR and ACA are missing a key understanding of what a digital ID actually is and are providing poor advice. Digital ID (Digital Identity) is your online identity that is made up of biometric data such as face photos, fingerprints, iris scans and voice recordings all tied to a unique number along with all of your account information (banks, utilities, internet etc). By giving any organisation an alternate photo ID (drivers license/passport) you are effectively providing them your biometric data to build your digital identity! You do not want this. If you consent to providing an alternate ID please use a non-photographic ID along with supporting documentation e.g. birth cert + utility bill (refer to 100 point identity check documents). Otherwise do not comply.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture