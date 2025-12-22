Go to www.myresistkit.com. CLICK HERE

Share

It is free. Knowledge is power. Avail yourself of this incredibly useful information produced by dedicated individuals.

Many of my Substack subscribers have told me they do not intend to provide digital ID information as a requirement of Substack to read my posts. I understand.

We must all resist. Learn how to do it.

LATEST THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA NOW OUT

See the .pdf copy of Issue 21 below.

Issue 21 The Light Final Screen 6.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Merry Christmas to all my subscribers. Stay strong. Stay in the fight. Truth and beauty will win.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY.